Shimano GRX 12-speed goes electronic with 2x12-speed Di2 shifting

New one-button front shift logic also introduced but no 1x Di2 option

Shimano GRX Di2 2x12 speed
(Image credit: Shimano)
Paul Norman
By
published

Shimano has officially unveiled electronic shifting for its 12-speed GRX groupset, seeing it draw level with SRAM and Campagnolo equivalents.

Named RX825, the new electronic components work in tandem with the previously launched mechanical GRX RX820 groupset components to form a complete electronic groupset. 

Paul Norman
Paul Norman

Paul started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2015, covering cycling tech, new bikes and product testing. Since then, he’s reviewed hundreds of bikes and thousands of other pieces of cycling equipment for the magazine and the Cycling Weekly website.

He’s been cycling for a lot longer than that though and his travels by bike have taken him all around Europe and to California. He’s been riding gravel since before gravel bikes existed too, riding a cyclocross bike through the Chilterns and along the South Downs.

