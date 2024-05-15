New SRAM Red AXS: We've had two writers clock up 1250km on the new groupset - here's everything you need to know

SRAM finally releases its new Red AXS groupset, with improved brakes and impressive weight savings

SRAM Red AXS GROUPSET
(Image credit: SRAM)
Jump to category:
Joe Baker
By
published
Contributions from

After months of rumour and speculation, the next generation of SRAM Red AXS is finally here. 

The new groupset, which broke cover in full at the Tour de Romandie three weeks ago, claims much-needed improved braking performance, front derailleur shifting, and a new aesthetic. At just 2496g, it also overtakes Dura-Ace R92070 as the lightest disc brake road bike groupset. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸