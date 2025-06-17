SRAM overhauls Force and Rival groupsets bringing Red performance to the whole range, adds a 1x13-speed XPLR option and goes wild with a purple chain!

SRAM has updated its Force and Rival AXS groupsets, incorporating much of the technology used in the brand’s top-tier offering, Red AXS. The Force and Rival options also extend to a 13-speed 1x XPLR groupset designed for gravel riding.

(Image credit: Sram)

When SRAM released a revamped version of Red AXS, it was assumed that we’d eventually see some of the updates to the cheaper options in their range. While Shimano’s 105 groupset has long benefitted from the trickle down technology of the both Ultregra and Dura-Ace, there has remained a discernible difference between SRAM's three groupsets beyond just the materials used and the weight of the components.

Both the braking and the shifting were clearly superior on the Red groupset compared to Force and Rival (understandable given the difference in price between them) while the drop in performance between Shimano’s three 12-speed road groupsets has in recent years become negligible.

But if there was some catching up to do, it seems that SRAM has bridged the gap.

The Rival levers (Image credit: Sram)

The updated Force and Rival AXS shifters now greater resemble their Red counterpart aesthetically as well as with regards to their functionality. The noticeably slimmer hoods have been ergonomically redesigned with the aim of being better suited to a range of hand sizes. The levers are now made of carbon, reducing weight and adding a premium look, with the shift paddles textured for improved control. Those shifts can be customized through the app, with the Bonus Button providing ANT+ device control or an auxiliary shift option.

But it’s the braking performance where the upgrades will be felt the most. The powerful yet smooth braking that characterised the Red AXS groupset is now a feature of Force and Rival. Stiffer calipers are in play, as is a higher brake pivot. The result is one finger braking whether you’re on the hoods or in the drops. Sram describes it as, “less effort, less hand fatigue, a lighter feel”, saying that the Rival levers now require 80% less effort than before.

(Image credit: Sram)

(Image credit: Sram)

The makeover continues with both the front and rear derailleurs. The front derailleurs employ a narrower cage than before. Not only does this likely shave off a few grams it also means the cage has less distance to travel, which should equate to faster, crisper shifting. As before they use SRAM’s YAW tech with auto trim, which should translate to a quieter shifting experience.

Similarly, the rear derailleur is lighter and designed to speed up the shifting. The reduction in weight is achieved largely through the use of a lighter cage, while efficiency is said to be improved thanks to a larger pulley wheel.

(Image credit: Sram)

Also benefiting from a redesign are the cranksets. Force looks particularly stylish and is said to be lighter and stiffer. It’s offered in 46/33T, 48/35T, or 50/37T chainring sizes and there’s a power meter option too. The chainrings are a one-piece design, which SRAM says helps to add stiffness while keeping the weight down, but it may irk some who prefer to be able to replace the outer and inner rings separately. The power meter is integrated into the chainrings too for the same reason.

(Image credit: Sram)

The Rival crankset eschews the 50/37t size and doesn’t perhaps look quite as slick largely due to the use of an aluminium crank arm rather than a carbon one. That said it’s 50 grams lighter than the previous model, while the power meter option only adds 40g; much of that drop in weight is due to the fact that the arms now sport a sizable hole.

Cassette options for both Force and Rival are 10-28t, 10-30t, 10-33t, or 10-36t. Combined with the aforementioned chainring sizes sees Force and Rival maintain the wide gear range options that have been present since they moved to 12-speed.

Alongside the complete groupsets, there are also some aftermarket upgrades on offer. These include a bundle comprising Force shifters, calipers and a Hammerhead Karoo computer, power meter upgrade for both Force and Rival and the option to purchase separate chainrings and crank arms.

Sram Force and Rival AXS XPLR

(Image credit: Sram)

The trickle down from Red AXS continues with the launch of Force XPLR AXS and Rival XPLR AXS. Like the Red version, it’s a 13-speed drive chain that’s designed for gravel riding and uses a single chainring alongside an XPLR rear derailleur and 10-46t cassette.

To avoid any potential set-up issues created by the additional gear Sram, as it did with the Red XPLR mech, has both the Force and Rival versions full mount; this is hangerless design with no high and low adjustment screws either. SRAM says this makes it easier to install and results in more precise shifting, something that’s not easy to achieve given the small spacing between the cogs. The straight parallelogram design is there to prevent the cage finding its way into the rear wheel.

(Image credit: Sram)

Both chainsets are offered in a range of size options from 38t to 46t, with Force also available with 44t t0 50t aero chainrings. Both options are direct mount and use SRAM’s X-Sync technology to help with chain retention. As with the 2x groupset, the Force crank arms are carbon, while Rival again uses an aluminium ‘cutaway’ design. Similarly, there are power meter options for both XPLR chainsets.