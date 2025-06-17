SRAM overhauls Force and Rival groupsets bringing Red performance to the whole range, adds a 1x13-speed XPLR option and goes wild with a purple chain!

With braking tech from Sram Red and the same shifting experience now available in the lower tier groupsets, you can now have your cake and eat it with Sram

Sram Force AXS rear mech in action
(Image credit: Sram)
Jump to category:
By
published

SRAM has updated its Force and Rival AXS groupsets, incorporating much of the technology used in the brand’s top-tier offering, Red AXS. The Force and Rival options also extend to a 13-speed 1x XPLR groupset designed for gravel riding.

Sram's Force AXS groupset

(Image credit: Sram)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1