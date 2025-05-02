This little-known SRAM AXS feature lets you ditch your shift levers - here’s how I built my 12-speed bike without them

Did you know that you can build up a geared bicycle without shifters and have it work flawlessly? It’s true. And it’s one of my favourite yet little-known features of SRAM’s wireless AXS ecosystem.

Let me back up.

In SRAM’s eTap AXS system, both front and rear derailleur shifting is completely wireless, controlled by simple presses of the shift levers—just like with a mechanical groupset, but without the cables.

For greater versatility and accessibility, SRAM introduced wireless, self-contained remote shifters in 2022. These remote shifters, known as Blips, are tiny Bluetooth-enabled buttons you can stick just about anywhere on your bike. They function just like the levers do, with the exception of SRAM’s multi-shift feature.

These little buttons open up shifting possibilities for all kinds of riders—whether you're a climber who prefers to shift from the tops of your bars, a triathlete using aerobars, a crit racer shifting from the drops, or a paracyclist with an adaptive setup. You can add up to eight blips per drivetrain, allowing you to shift from every possible position on the bike.

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

I was an instant fan. I often ride with my hands on the tops, and placing Blips on the underside of the bar lets me shift without having to change hand positions. But while the Blips are a convenience for me as an able-bodied person, they’re downright revolutionary for those with hand impairments or mobility challenges – and that’s pretty darn cool.

There was just one catch: Blips initially needed to be paired with a primary AXS controller such as brake-shift levers (road), a paddle/pod (MTB) or the BlipBox (triathlon/TT). That changed in March 2024, when SRAM dropped an exciting yet relatively quiet app update: Blips could henceforward be paired directly to the derailleur without needing a primary shifter on the bike. The rear derailleur will act as a ‘parent’ component, and in the smartphone app, users can set the individual Blip’s function. That means that one can now control an AXS drivetrain with just Blips as the shifters.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, I went and tested this myself and I have been running at least one of my bikes as a shifter-less setup ever since. It makes for a clean aesthetic and simple operation.

My build

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

On my around-town bike, I use a flat MTB-style handlebar with hydraulic brakes and a 1x electronic drivetrain controlled solely by Blips. While the Blips come with double-sided tape, I use a 3D-printed Blip mount made by Leap Components. Sure, I could’ve gone with an AXS Pod or MTB controller to get a similar setup but those retail for $150–$200 while a set of Blips will set you back $99.

I use an older SRAM Force AXS derailleur I had laying around, upgraded it with a Garbaruk derailleur cage to accommodate a 10-50t cassette. The result: a 1x setup with a wide range and handlebars that look almost as clean and minimal as a single-speed.

How to Set Up Blips as Standalone Shifters

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

Here’s how to set up your Blips as sole controllers, assuming you already have an AXS derailleur.

Make sure you have the latest version of the SRAM AXS app on your smartphone.

Open the AXS app while connected to Wi-Fi or cellular

Make sure your component(s) are up-to-date with the latest firmware and keep your BLips (up to 8 total) in reach

Press and hold the AXS button on the rear derailleur until the green light blinks slowly, then release

If you have other AXS components, press and hold the AXS buttons on those components until they also blink. If you don’t have any other AXS components, skip to the next step.

Press and hold your first Blip for about four seconds until the light on the rear derailleur blinks quickly, then release. Continue to do so with the remainder of your Blips.

Press and release the AXS button on the rear derailleur to end the pairing process

You can now assign the function of each Blip in the app.

Gimmick or Game-Changing?

(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)

What do you think? Gimmick or useful?

Personally, I think this little hack is too good to go unshared and I hope this gives you inspiration for your next build. Do share your setup with us in the comments below. And let us know if you have any questions.