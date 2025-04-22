Can you be a pro athlete and an environmentalist? Earth Day reflections from a pro cyclist trying to be both

How Sarah Sturm reconciles her life as a pro cyclist with her environmental values

published

Like every good millennial in the outdoor or bike industry, we wake up each day feeding the contradiction that is our existence. A sentiment that is both hyperbole and also not, because ultimately, each of us participating in the thing we love is sort of squashing the thing we love. Dramatic yet true: each ride, each product, every social post is celebrating the outdoors while also killing it.

I’m not a scientist, geologist, biologist, economist, or any other kind of “-ist” with data-driven credentials on the future of our planet. But I am a professional athlete and environmental advocate — someone who spends most of her days outside and cares deeply about keeping those places wild and intact. So, in recognition of Earth Day, I wanted to share a reflection on the paradox of living a life outdoors that ultimately harms the outdoors — and how I try to navigate the tension between loving it and preserving it.

Sarah Sturm
Contributor

Sarah Sturm is a professional American off-road racer known for her performances in the Life Time Grand Prix series, Unbound 200, Traka, Migration gravel and more. She's as accomplished as she is beloved for her engaging personality and work to push the sport forward. Sarah calls the mountains of Southwest Colorado home.

