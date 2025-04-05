Strength training for cyclists: How often should we hit the gym, and, what should we do there?

The need-to-know essentials for cyclists lifting weights – Rob Kemp asks an expert

Andy Turner in a deep squat
(Image credit: Future)
Rob Kemp's avatar
By
published

Strength training is consistently listed as one of the components of training most overlooked by endurance cyclists. But, what exactly should a cyclist's strength training routine look like? What exercises should we be including, and how often?

Well, let's dive in...

Headshot of Sebastian Sitko
Sebastian Sitko

Sebastian Sitko is a sport scientist, pro cycling coach and professor at the University of Zaragoza, Spain. He conducts field-based research into cycling performance.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Kemp
Rob Kemp
Freelance Writer

Rob Kemp is a London-based freelance journalist with 30 years of experience covering health and fitness, nutrition and sports sciences for a range of cycling, running, football and fitness publications and websites. His work also appears in the national press and he's the author of six non-fiction books. His favourite cycling routes include anything along the Dorset coast, Wye Valley or the Thames, with a pub at the finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.