How I turned a pandemic dog adoption into a cargo bike adventure — and everything I learned about riding with dogs along the way

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when silence and loneliness settled into my apartment, I did what so many others did: I adopted a dog. Well, two dogs actually. Living by myself, I hoped that a four-legged companion would add some much-needed joy and companionship to my life. So I adopted Daisy Mae and Lacey, a bonded pair of senior dogs, in October 2020.

As an avid cyclist who uses her bike for transportation, recreation and a source of community, I hoped my new companions could liven up my home and become part of my cycling life as well.



Here’s how I’ve managed to bring Daisy Mae and Lacey into my two-wheeled world, and the lessons I’ve learned along the way

Introduction to the bicycle

Daisy Mae and Lacey are rescues who came to me late in their lives. As such, I had no idea what their previous lives looked like. Had they been introduced to a bicycle before? Would they be frightened? Curious? Completely indifferent? With five bikes crammed into my small one-bedroom apartment, the girls would have no choice but to become familiar with them. Luckily, neither of them seemed to bat an eye when the bikes came out, concerning themselves instead with the more important matters of treats and walks.

At a combined sixty pounds (27 kilos), I started looking for a solution that would allow me to bring them with me on my rides. After some brief internet searching, I decided to try a bike trailer. I found a screaming deal on a used two-kid trailer online, drove thirty minutes to pick it up, and after some minor modifications, began introducing the dogs to the trailer.

To make sure the dogs were both safe and comfortable in a trailer not designed for canine passengers, I had to make a few adjustments. I modified the restraint system (the seatbelts) so that I could attach their harnesses and leashes. I also removed the bench seat to give them more space. I attached the bike trailer to my bike using the quick-release axle and rolled it into the living room so the dogs could see it, sniff it and get used to it. I then scattered some treats inside the trailer, incentivising the dogs to investigate this new contraption even closer.

The plan worked. Within minutes, both dogs independently climbed in and were generously rewarded for their curiosity with more treats. I then buckled them into their new transport wagon, and we were off for our first ride.

I only intended to go for a few blocks, but I was still nervous. I kept glancing behind me to check in on them. A good thing, too, because Lacey, the more adventurous of the two dogs, had managed to get her front paws out of the trailer and was attempting to escape. I stopped, gave them some love, repositioned her harness, and finished the ride around the block.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This setup worked for us for a few weeks, but ultimately, I found the trailer to be heavy, cumbersome and frankly not that much fun to ride with. The dogs didn’t seem to enjoy it very much either, and I knew there had to be a better solution.

A post shared by Marley Blonsky (@marleyblonsky) A photo posted by on

Ditching the Trailer for a Cargo Bike

After watching countless YouTube videos about riding with dogs, I was most intrigued by the idea of a front-loading electric cargo bike. I had a feeling Daisy Mae and Lacey weren’t thrilled about riding behind me in the enclosed trailer, and I figured that a more open, front-facing setup might make the experience more enjoyable for all of us. They'd be feeling the wind in their fur, and I would be able to keep an eye on them. After test-riding a cargo bike myself (which I highly recommend), I returned for a second test ride with the dogs in tow.

Using the same treat approach as with the trailer, I coaxed the dogs to get in and explore the front bucket of the cargo bike with some of their favourite treats. I also brought a blanket for them to sit on, and carabiners to secure their harnesses to the bicycle. After a bit of finagling, both dogs were secured in the front of the bike, and we were off for our first adventure. Within the first minute of riding the cargo bike, it was clear that we had found an excellent solution for our family biking adventure. We were all grinning from ear to ear.

Once the bike—a Larry vs Harry Bullitt—was in our possession, I again made a few modifications to enhance our experience. A friend helped devise an easy solution for securing the dogs in the cargo bucket, using the attachment points on the bike, short leashes that still allowed for movement within the bike, and locking carabiners. For their comfort, I lined the bottom of the cargo space with a Z-fold camping pad and a soft blanket. I even invested in a rain cover to shelter my precious cargo from the relentless Seattle rain.

The cargo bike quickly became our favourite way to get around. Everywhere we went, we were met with smiles. And every ride left me in a better mood. We explored the city from end to end, even embarking on an ambitious overnight bike camping trip that included a ferry ride. Fully charged, the bike could carry all of us more than 40 miles, even with a full load!

A post shared by Marley Blonsky (@marleyblonsky) A photo posted by on

Rules, Regulations & Best Practices for Riding with your Dog

Five years and a cross-country move later, the cargo bike is still my favourite mode of transportation with dogs. Sadly, Lacey crossed the rainbow bridge a few years ago, but I still ride regularly with Daisy Mae in our new hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. During that time, I’ve been asked countless questions about our setup, and I'm more than happy to pass along everything I’ve learned. Here are some of the most common inquiries:

Is it legal to ride with a dog like that?

Yes, however, you must obey any local rules and regulations regarding not just riding bikes but also dogs ownership in general, including applicable leash laws.

Has the dog ever tried to jump out?

Yes once, when I let a friend pilot my bicycle and I was riding alongside. Her harness kept her in the bike. We quickly pulled over, switched pilots, and have never had an issue since.

What do you do in the summer/winter/inclement weather?

For rain, I use the aforementioned rain screen. And now that I live in the south, hot temperatures are a real concern. We don’t go out if its too hot, saving our rides for early mornings or evenings when it’s a more comfortable temperature outside. My rule of thumb is “If I wouldn’t take her for a walk right now, I’m not taking her for a bike ride.”

In colder temperatures, I bundle her up with a jacket and more blankets. We don’t ride when it’s super cold, because that’s no fun for anyone!

What do you do about water/snacks/supplies for the dog?

Thankfully, it’s a cargo bike so we’ve got plenty of space for stuff. We always have a water dish and bottle of water on hand as well as an extra leash and poop bags.

How do you know that she likes it?

While I don’t technically speak dog, all indications point to her liking the bike. Whenever I open the garage door, she goes straight to the bike, and has been known to fall asleep while we’re riding.

Do we need any protective equipment for the dog?

Accessories like dog goggles exist, which can protect your dog’s eyes from wind or bugs. I tried these with Daisy Mae but she was unfortunately not a fan.

Riding a bike with your dog is an incredible way to experience both bike riding and bonding with your furry companion. In addition to trailers and cargo bikes, there are a number of other options to bring your pooch along. These include specially designed backpacks (ideal for small dogs), handle-bar mounted dog seats, and for the especially adventurous dog, bike-attached running leashes.

No matter which option you choose for you and your dog, take it slow. Introduce this new experience gradually, with plenty of treats, praise and patience. The goal is to make it safe and enjoyable for your dog so it'll become something they look forward to and not fear. A little extra time at the start can make all the difference in building their confidence and creating a positive experience for both of you.