Best bike trailers for kids: what to look for and recommended products

Riding bikes with the whole family is a fantastic way to normalise life on two wheels. But with so many options, it’s hard to work out what is the best bike trailer for kids.

Whether you have more than one child, some extra luggage, want an alternative to the best bicycle child seat, or simply just want to leave the car at home, then investing in the best bike trailer for kids could make a huge difference to your cycling life.

Looking for Cyber Monday offers?

Our pick of the best bike trailers for kids deals

With each product that’s currently available to purchase, you’ll find a ‘See more’ or ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t effect the amount you pay

Burley Encore X £625 £425

Perfect for the active family, the Encore X kids bike trailer and double stroller with suspension provides smooth rides on gravel or bumpy trails. Quickly transition from biking to strolling with the included stroller kit. Ski option available too View Deal

Burley Honey Bee £450 £360

Featuring seating for one or two children and includes a 1-Wheel Stroller Kit, allowing it to be a jogger or a stroller. Water resistant, fly screen, tinted windows and adjustable handlebar. View Deal

M-Wave Stalwart Kid 3 In 1 £339.95 £228.99

Trailer, jogger or stroller. Space for two children with rain protection and fly screen. No suspension for off roading, but space for additional luggage View Deal

Thule Coaster XT Bike Trailer $429.95 $343.89

Considered as the gold standard of bike trailers. Space for two children and trailer / stroller interchangeable. Height adjustable handle bar and extra space for luggage. View Deal

Schwinn Echo $249.99 $186.96

There are several models of the Schwinn available, with the Echo coming with two seats and luggage space, The two in one canopy acts as a weather or bug shield. View Deal

Our Pick of the best bike trailers

Burley Encore X

Capacity: 2 children/ 22kg

Size Open(LxWxH): 84.6×78.7x94cm

RRP: £625/ $600

A gold standard trailer that’s rugged enough for heavy duty and harsh conditions, the Burley Encore X even comes with its own adjustable suspension to cushion the ride for the passengers. Suitable for up to two children with storage, the outer offers full water repellancy.

The best thing about the Burley Encoure X is it’s ability to convert in to a stroller, running buggy or sledge for towing behind skis!

See more UK: Burley Encore X at Evans Cycles for £425

See more US: Burley Encore X at REI for $600

Burley Honey Bee

Capacity: 2 children/ 45kg

Size Open(LxWxH): 84.5×74.9x94cm

RRP: £450/ $400

A utilitarian trailer that has seating for one or two kids, and comes with a stroller kit for when you park the bike up. From personal use, this is super durable, and has doubled up as a festival trailer too. Enough storage space for stowing a balance bike when little legs get too tired and handy pockets for snacks.

See more UK: Burley Honey Bee at Evans Cycles for £360

See more US: Burley Honey Bee at REI for $400

Bellelli Bike Taxi Trailer

Capacity: 2 children/25.5kg

Size Open(LxWxH): TBC

RRP: £200/ $396.99

Offering space for two children, up to 25.5kg each, the double buggy child bike trailer is one of the more affordable trailer options. Swift to attach to any bike, the trailer requires no tools in it’s assembly and folds down neatly after use. A bug screen provides good shade in sunny weather while a rain screen should keep out the wetter conditions.

See more UK: Bellelli Bike Taxi Trailer at Halfords for £200

See more US: Bellelli Bike Taxi Trailer at BikeInn for $396.99

Thule Coaster XT Bike Trailer

Capacity: 2 children/45kg

Size Open(LxWxH): 90×58.4x60cm

RRP: £360/ $396.99

The twin seater is from one of the best brands in bike trailers for kids. Swiftly capable of being converted in to a stroller, the handlebar is height adjustable for any user. Extra storage space, the water resistant outer also has bug shield for added protection. Look out for Thule’s additional extras to make the Coaster XT even more versatile.

See more UK: Thule Coaster XT Bike Trailer at Bikester for £309.99

See more US: Thule Coaster XT Bike Trailer at REI for $343.89

Weehoo iGo Two bike Trailer £499.00

Capacity: 2 children/36kg

Size Open(LxWxH): TBC

RRP: £499/ $654.95

An alternative option to the standard trailer set up as the Weehoo trailer system attaches to your seat tube (although this does mean you will need a round seat tube for the mount to attach). The seated trailer is a mix between a traditional bike seat and trailer, with the added benifit of it being all terrain and lighter, with a child pedaling option included. There are several of iGo’s to choose from, ranging from one to two passengers, or passenger with cargo, and multiple accessories to ensure the perfect ride for you all.

See more UK: WeeHoo iGO range at Wiggle from £399.99

See more US: WeeHoo iGO range at Wiggle from $451.99

How to choose the best bike trailer for kids?

The best bike trailers for kids are extremely versatile, with some having the capacity for two children along with storage room at the back.

Coming in various sizes, the best bike trailers for kids will attach near your rear wheel dropout, via a pivot bracket threaded on to your skewer. This bracket allows the trailer to snake behind the bike, much like a lorry or car trailer, so corners can be easily navigated with a little extra swinging room.

Most, if not all bikes, will accommodate towing a trailer, although with the extra weight and drag it’s worth investing in some slightly larger sprockets to ensure your legs can cope.

>>> Bike gears: shifting explained for beginners

Depending on what model you opt for, many easily convert in to a push buggy, which thanks to its extra big wheels can be an ideal running buggy if the riding wasn’t enough, with some brands also converting to ski options too!

As with bike seats, it’s recommended that a child is able to sit unaided before using a trailer, but the upper age limit variable, up to around 45/50kg making it a really versatile and usable piece of kit.

The downside to trailers is that as well as being much more expensive than a bike seat you are much more removed from your passengers, making communication difficult, as well as them being much lower to the ground. Most trailers will come with mesh front and a clear plastic window should it rain, but it’s a good idea to fit full length mud guards to limit any road spray on the trailer and it’s occupants.