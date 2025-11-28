I am a kids' cycling instructor, and I recommend Frog Bikes to any parent who will listen - the Frog 53 made my son a cycling hero, and it's now 15% off this Black Friday
I recommend Frog Bikes to any parent who will listen. Their thoughtful design transformed my son's riding, and I'd like to bring that joy to other parents and kids. It just got a bit cheaper with this Black Friday deal from Decathlon
It's rare to come across a family whose child hasn't had a bike on their Christmas list at one time or another, so Black Friday is a great time to pick up a good deal for them (and find one for yourself on our Black Friday cycling deals Live page).
As a Bikeability and kids' cycling instructor, I see kids ride a huge range of bikes, from the ridiculous to the sublime. But after my son got the chance to review the Frog 53, there's only one brand I consistently recommend when people ask me about the best kids' bikes.
The 20" Frog 53 is currently selling at 15% below RRP via Decathlon, and it's one of the best Black Friday kids bike deals I have seen. With 20" wheels and gears, it's the perfect bike for transitioning to proper bikes.
The 53 is Frog’s smallest 20” wheeled and geared bike for kids with a 50-65cm inseam (typically 5-7 year olds).
It was my son's first foray onto a 'big' bike with gears, so I was a little nervous about how he might fare. I shouldn't have worried, as soon as he climbed aboard, it was clear to see just how stable and easy to ride the Frog is. In fact, it didn't take him long to be able to pull one-handed / no-footed tricks and over a year and a half later, he's riding half the way to school no-handed (and pleasingly, the bike still has plenty of growing room).
It's easy to see bikes like this as a big spend when you can get cheaper elsewhere, but I reckon, having a well-designed kids ' specific bike is worth every penny. They're easier to ride, they're much more fun too and - when it comes to it - the warranty and resale value mean your investment holds much of its value in the years to come, especially on this Black Friday deal.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Rachel has been writing about and reviewing bike tech for the last 15 years. Cynical by nature, Rachel never really trusts the marketing hype and prefers to give products a mighty good testing before deciding whether they're worth buying or not.
Rachel's first riding love is mountain biking where she's been European and UK 24hr Champion on more than one occasion. She's not just confined to the trails though and regularly rides - and occasionally races - on gravel and road too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.