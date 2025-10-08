Stop Scrolling: 7 deals from real bike shops that Jeff can't touch with his 'Big Deals'

Feeling like you are getting the best cycling deals is important, but shopping around is hard work. While Amazon makes shopping simple, there are better deals to be had elsewhere from real bike shops

A salesperson is pointing to bikes on two levels to a customer in a bike shop
(Image credit: GettyImages)
Jump to category:
By
published

There is certainly a growing trend of those shunning the online retail giant Amazon, and chapeau. I admire your willpower and respect the point you are making. However, it is hard to avoid, I'd imagine, just like Sears, RadioShack, or Woolworths were back in the day.

I am undoubtedly guilty of relying too heavily on the convenience and simplicity of Amazon. However, I am not blind to the fact that real bike shops regularly offer better deals. Ultimately, it's a crucial aspect of my role to research and highlight the best deals available on the internet. Real bike shops also provide a far broader range of products from reputable brands.

US Deals

Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog
Save 15%
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog: was $549.99 now $467.49 at zwiftinc.sjv.io

While the original Kickr Core is heavily discounted on Amazon, the brand new Kickr Core 2 can only be obtained with this 15% offer via Cycling Weekly and Zwift. Wahoo claims to have dramatically improved the ride feel of the Kickr Core 2, and indeed, a more accurate power meter will be music to the ears of Zwifters.

View Deal
Cannondale Junction Helmet
Save 25%
Cannondale Junction Helmet: was $95 now $70.93 at REI

The Cannondale Junction is a smart little helmet and was voted by the Cycling Weekly team as the best budget helmet available. It's a versatile shape, so it can be used for Road, Gravel and commuting. It also comes equipped with the MIPS safety system. Not bad, for what is now just $70.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer
Save 25%
Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer: was $534.99 now $399.99 at Competitive Cyclist

As I mentioned, while Amazon has good deals on the original Kickr Core, you can find better offers elsewhere. Like this one at Competitive Cyclist, now under £400 during its Three-Day flash sale, compared to £427 on Amazon.

View Deal
Giant Defy Advanced 2
Save 24%
Giant Defy Advanced 2: was $3,299.99 now $2,499.95 at Mike's Bikes

There is no doubt that the Giant Defy is one of the Best Road Bikes we have ever tested, and it's never a one-off; it consistently scores highly year after year. The latest Defy to pass through our doors is the Giant Defy Advanced SL 0, which very nearly scored full marks, where Giant managed to drop weight, whilst retaining its comfort and speed. The Advanced two looks to be a bit of a bargain, now under $2,500, it comes with Shimano 105 and a swathe of Giant brilliant in-house components.

View Deal

UK Deals

Hammerhead Karoo Bike Computer
Save 18%
Hammerhead Karoo Bike Computer: was £450 now £369 at sigmasports.com

The Hammerhead Karoo, which is now in its third generation, is quite simply our best bike computer overall. With great design, one of the most user-friendly platforms, and quite frankly, the best mapping, it beats Garmin and Wahoo in almost every area.

View Deal
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog
Save 15%
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog: was £499.99 now £424.99 at zwiftinc.sjv.io

We also offer an exclusive discount in the UK for the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift compatibility via our partners at Zwift. Simply click the 'Deal' button below, and the discount will be automatically applied.

View Deal
Van Rysel RCR-R Shimano 105 DI2 Road Bike
Save 18% (£801)
Van Rysel RCR-R Shimano 105 DI2 Road Bike: was £4,500 now £3,699 at Decathlon UK

While it doesn't feature the 'Pro' frame, the RCR-R still offers exceptional value and high-modulus carbon fibre construction. With Shimano 105 Di2, Swiss Side Hardon wheels and Conti GP5000 tyres, there is very little here you would need to upgrade.

View Deal

As you can see, there are a ton of brilliant deals out there to be had. However, if, like me, you're lazy and just like to buy everything in one place, then there are certainly some cracking deals to be had in the Amazon Big Deal Days Cycling Sale.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1