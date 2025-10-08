Stop Scrolling: 7 deals from real bike shops that Jeff can't touch with his 'Big Deals'

There is certainly a growing trend of those shunning the online retail giant Amazon, and chapeau. I admire your willpower and respect the point you are making. However, it is hard to avoid, I'd imagine, just like Sears, RadioShack, or Woolworths were back in the day.

I am undoubtedly guilty of relying too heavily on the convenience and simplicity of Amazon. However, I am not blind to the fact that real bike shops regularly offer better deals. Ultimately, it's a crucial aspect of my role to research and highlight the best deals available on the internet. Real bike shops also provide a far broader range of products from reputable brands.

So, if you're looking for a deal but either want the best possible offer right now or morally would rather not fill Jeff's pockets anymore, then this is the place to be. Everything featured here is either not on offer in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale or offers a better or lower price than what Mr Bezos has chalked up.

Cycling Sale - Decathlon

3-Day Flash Sale - Competitive Cyclist

Over 400 products on Sale - REI

End of season bike sale - Sigma Sports

Discounts on Bikes and Apparel - Mike's Bikes

US Deals

Save 15% Wahoo Kickr Core 2 w/Zwift Cog: was $549.99 now $467.49 at zwiftinc.sjv.io While the original Kickr Core is heavily discounted on Amazon, the brand new Kickr Core 2 can only be obtained with this 15% offer via Cycling Weekly and Zwift. Wahoo claims to have dramatically improved the ride feel of the Kickr Core 2, and indeed, a more accurate power meter will be music to the ears of Zwifters.

Save 25% Cannondale Junction Helmet: was $95 now $70.93 at REI The Cannondale Junction is a smart little helmet and was voted by the Cycling Weekly team as the best budget helmet available. It's a versatile shape, so it can be used for Road, Gravel and commuting. It also comes equipped with the MIPS safety system. Not bad, for what is now just $70.

UK Deals

As you can see, there are a ton of brilliant deals out there to be had. However, if, like me, you're lazy and just like to buy everything in one place, then there are certainly some cracking deals to be had in the Amazon Big Deal Days Cycling Sale.