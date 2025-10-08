Stop Scrolling: 7 deals from real bike shops that Jeff can't touch with his 'Big Deals'
Feeling like you are getting the best cycling deals is important, but shopping around is hard work. While Amazon makes shopping simple, there are better deals to be had elsewhere from real bike shops
There is certainly a growing trend of those shunning the online retail giant Amazon, and chapeau. I admire your willpower and respect the point you are making. However, it is hard to avoid, I'd imagine, just like Sears, RadioShack, or Woolworths were back in the day.
I am undoubtedly guilty of relying too heavily on the convenience and simplicity of Amazon. However, I am not blind to the fact that real bike shops regularly offer better deals. Ultimately, it's a crucial aspect of my role to research and highlight the best deals available on the internet. Real bike shops also provide a far broader range of products from reputable brands.
So, if you're looking for a deal but either want the best possible offer right now or morally would rather not fill Jeff's pockets anymore, then this is the place to be. Everything featured here is either not on offer in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale or offers a better or lower price than what Mr Bezos has chalked up.
US Deals
While the original Kickr Core is heavily discounted on Amazon, the brand new Kickr Core 2 can only be obtained with this 15% offer via Cycling Weekly and Zwift. Wahoo claims to have dramatically improved the ride feel of the Kickr Core 2, and indeed, a more accurate power meter will be music to the ears of Zwifters.
The Cannondale Junction is a smart little helmet and was voted by the Cycling Weekly team as the best budget helmet available. It's a versatile shape, so it can be used for Road, Gravel and commuting. It also comes equipped with the MIPS safety system. Not bad, for what is now just $70.
As I mentioned, while Amazon has good deals on the original Kickr Core, you can find better offers elsewhere. Like this one at Competitive Cyclist, now under £400 during its Three-Day flash sale, compared to £427 on Amazon.
There is no doubt that the Giant Defy is one of the Best Road Bikes we have ever tested, and it's never a one-off; it consistently scores highly year after year. The latest Defy to pass through our doors is the Giant Defy Advanced SL 0, which very nearly scored full marks, where Giant managed to drop weight, whilst retaining its comfort and speed. The Advanced two looks to be a bit of a bargain, now under $2,500, it comes with Shimano 105 and a swathe of Giant brilliant in-house components.
UK Deals
The Hammerhead Karoo, which is now in its third generation, is quite simply our best bike computer overall. With great design, one of the most user-friendly platforms, and quite frankly, the best mapping, it beats Garmin and Wahoo in almost every area.
We also offer an exclusive discount in the UK for the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift compatibility via our partners at Zwift. Simply click the 'Deal' button below, and the discount will be automatically applied.
While it doesn't feature the 'Pro' frame, the RCR-R still offers exceptional value and high-modulus carbon fibre construction. With Shimano 105 Di2, Swiss Side Hardon wheels and Conti GP5000 tyres, there is very little here you would need to upgrade.
As you can see, there are a ton of brilliant deals out there to be had. However, if, like me, you're lazy and just like to buy everything in one place, then there are certainly some cracking deals to be had in the Amazon Big Deal Days Cycling Sale.
