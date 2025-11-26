The Cycplus R200 might just be the best smart indoor trainer you’ve never considered, until now – this Black Friday deal has just dropped it by a massive $105

Chinese cycling tech brand Cycplus is best known for its range of electric pumps, which are outstanding and top our best electric pumps guides. They also offer a range of smart indoor trainers that you may not have seen or even considered before.

However, with specs that are undoubtedly on par with some of the best smart indoor trainers from leading brands like Wahoo and Garmin, this Black Friday smart trainer deal on the Cycplus R200 turbo trainer might have you taking a closer look.

Right now at Amazon, you can grab the Cycplus R200 for just $254.15, which is 29% off the MSRP of $359, and a brilliant saving of $104.

Shop the Amazon Black Friday deal on the Cycplus R200 – with 29% off.

The R200 is relatively new to the smart trainer market, released just this August. So new we've still to review it here at Cycling Weekly, but when you deep dive into its claimed performance, it certainly spiked my interest. This Black Friday price makes it worthy of serious consideration as one of the best-value-for-money smart trainers. As a brand-new product, it's unlikely to be discounted for long.

Save 29% ($104.85) Cycplus R200 Smart Trainer: was $359 now $254.15 at Amazon The Cycplus R200 Smart Trainer boasts an impressive spec across the board, from its claimed +/- 1% accuracy and 2,200 watts of resistance, it's on par with more expensive smart trainers. It looks slightly out of the norm, but that makes it have a fairly small footprint if you're short of space. It's self-powering, so versatile, and handy for pre-race warm-ups too. It does lack WiFi connectivity, but Bluetooth and ANT+ have you covered for pairing up with the likes of Zwift. The R200 also doesn't come with a cassette, but at this Black Friday discount, you'll have funds to add one if required.

Cycplus claim its offering delivers accuracy within +/- 1%, which, for this price, is very impressive when you consider our best value choice – the Wahoo Kickr Core has a +/- 2%, and our best overall, the Tacx Flux S is +/- 3%.

Both these cost significantly more than the Cycplus R200; currently, prices on Amazon are $549 for the Wahoo Kickr Core and $649 for the Tacx Flux S, discounted by $100 from $749 for Black Friday.

Elsewhere, the claims by Cycplus tick more boxes, and one exciting feature is that it doesn’t necessarily need to be plugged in to work. Of course, that's not a new feature on smart trainers, but for a budget offering, it's worth highlighting, and can make it far more appealing for pre-race warm-ups than a trainer that requires a constant power source.

Talking of power, the R200 can deliver 2,200 watts of resistance and simulate gradients of up to 19%, which is again on par with leading brands. Cycplus says the R200 is also compatible with the best indoor training apps, such as Zwift and Rouvy. The R200 also comes with the Cycplus App, allowing you to fully customise your unit with your weight, bike weight, drivetrain response, and more.

Like the Zwift Cog and Click system, the R200 has its own virtual shifting technology that requires the Cycplus BC2 Shifter (sold separately for $29) but eliminates mechanical drivetrain noise, so the unit runs almost silently with smooth, uninterrupted gear transitions.

The negatives for me are the disappointing lack of WiFi connectivity; the R200 is Bluetooth and ANT+ only. It doesn't come with a cassette either, so you have to factor that in when considering a purchase, but the pros outweigh the cons, especially at this Black Friday price point.

This Cycplus R200 deal is US only, but below you'll find the best deals available in your territory

