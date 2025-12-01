At 53% off, this Saris H3 Plus is quite possibly the greatest smart trainer deal this Cyber Monday

I hear you. The best smart indoor trainers, especially those of the direct-drive variety, are costly propositions but are undeniably among the best cycling purchases you can make. As winter closes in and the colder temperatures and rain force us inside, embracing indoor cycling is the only way to come out the other end fitter and stronger, and ready to tackle summer.

I know I've been waxing lyrical about the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click discount at Zwift, but this Saris H3 Plus smart trainer might be the deal of the Cyber Monday cycling deals weekend - now just £279.99. While not as popular as Wahoo and Elite, Saris is a prominent brand in the US with a range of products I've highly rated in the past. This includes the MP1 Nfinity Trainer Platform, which I wrote about in the five must-have gadgets for racing on Zwift.

Like many of the top, middle-range units in the segment, the Saris H3 Plus smart trainer benefits from a maximum power output of 2,000W, 20% gradient simulation, and a maximum accuracy deviation of +/-2 per cent, the former two of which are better than the new Wahoo Kickr Core 2. It also gains Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

While the Saris H3 Plus is not compatible with the Zwift Cog and Click (yet, that is), some users still prefer the physical presence of a cassette and the natural shifting it offers. As such, the Saris H3 Plus is compatible with all the best indoor training apps, including Zwift and MyWhoosh, and can now be used with a 12-speed cassette, too.

US deal Save 53% Tredz Saris H3 Plus Direct Drive Trainer: was £600 now £279.99 at Tredz Limited Offering little in the way of extra features, the H3 does provide an accurate and stable platform for training, with 2,000 watts of resistance and up to 20% gradients. This makes it perfect for hard interval sessions or sprint training, and when you are finished, it packs away easily, too.