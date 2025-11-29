Wahoo KICKR MOVE - indoor training comfort for up to 25% less this Black Friday

For those of us in the northern hemisphere, Black Friday coincides with that point in the year when many of us resign ourselves to a month or two of indoor training making it the perfect time to treat yourself to some new kit (and all those other Black Friday Bike deals).

Wahoo have a few deals around including the top-of-the-range KICKR MOVE indoor trainer which is currently available with 20% off.

But at around $/£1,000 the MOVE is still a big spend especially given how well models such as the KICKR CORE 2 perform at half the cost. Check out our indoor bike trainer buying guide for the full low down.

So is the MOVE worth it?

Well, I have a KICKR MOVE. When I first tried it out I liked it but wasn't completely sold on it. It's certainly more comfortable but not in a way I felt I could justify the cost.

And then I spent some time on some static, entry level trainers. And as much as I was impressed with their performance, the main effect was to prove actually how much better the more expensive MOVE is. It's just a much more comfortable and realistic riding experience. So, yes, I reckon it's worth it. Especially at 20% off.