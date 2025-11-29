Wahoo KICKR MOVE - indoor training comfort for up to 25% less this Black Friday
Given the price and performance of entry level models it can be hard to justify the additional cost of premium trainers. But having swapped between the two I know the MOVE is worth the extra spend.
For those of us in the northern hemisphere, Black Friday coincides with that point in the year when many of us resign ourselves to a month or two of indoor training making it the perfect time to treat yourself to some new kit (and all those other Black Friday Bike deals).
Wahoo have a few deals around including the top-of-the-range KICKR MOVE indoor trainer which is currently available with 20% off.
But at around $/£1,000 the MOVE is still a big spend especially given how well models such as the KICKR CORE 2 perform at half the cost. Check out our indoor bike trainer buying guide for the full low down.
So is the MOVE worth it?
Well, I have a KICKR MOVE. When I first tried it out I liked it but wasn't completely sold on it. It's certainly more comfortable but not in a way I felt I could justify the cost.
And then I spent some time on some static, entry level trainers. And as much as I was impressed with their performance, the main effect was to prove actually how much better the more expensive MOVE is. It's just a much more comfortable and realistic riding experience. So, yes, I reckon it's worth it. Especially at 20% off.
Wahoo are offering a impressive discount on its premium trainer
A nice 20% off before a winter's indoor training
Rachel has been writing about and reviewing bike tech for the last 15 years. Cynical by nature, Rachel never really trusts the marketing hype and prefers to give products a mighty good testing before deciding whether they're worth buying or not.
Rachel's first riding love is mountain biking where she's been European and UK 24hr Champion on more than one occasion. She's not just confined to the trails though and regularly rides - and occasionally races - on gravel and road too.
