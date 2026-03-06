Strade Bianche and daylight saving herald the start of summer riding – save up to £90 on the Karoo Hammerhead bike computer, an essential piece of riding tech

Strade Bianche weekend is here. My favourite Spring Classic means a weekend of exciting bike racing on TV, but with daylight saving advancing the clocks an hour on March 8 in the US, swiftly followed in the UK on March 29, it also signals the return of summer riding.

If you're dusting down your bike from winter hibernation and gearing up for (fingers crossed) glorious kilometres of summer riding, then you might be looking for one of the best bike computers to guide you around unexplored roads and gravel paths.

Right now, you can pick up our recommended choice as the best overall GPS computer for cycling, the Hammerhead Karoo, discounted by £81 at Balfe's Bikes to just £369. That's an 18% reduction of the usual £450 RRP. To sweeten the deal further, you can save a further £10 by using the code SAVE10 at checkout.

Below you'll find all the details on what is one of the best bike computer deals to have landed this year. However, it's UK only, and I've only found a small discount at Amazon US on the Hammerhead Karoo, with details below on that.

best bike computer Save 18% (£81) Hammerhead Karoo: was £450 now £369 at Balfe's Bikes The Hammerhead Karoo is our choice as the best bike computer, and it scored a 4.5 out of 5-star rating in our review. Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook, reckoned the Karoo was "a formidable competitor to Garmin and Wahoo", and Rook thought that it provided "best-in-class navigation, delivered next-level user-friendliness, and its display was as good as the best smartphones in quality". Glowing praise indeed, which now becomes even more attractive at this discounted price. Use code: SAVE10 at checkout for a bonus £10 off. Read our full Hammerhead Karoo Review.

The Hammerhead Karoo is our selection as the best overall GPS computer for cycling. When you consider that Hammerhead is up against some stiff competition from the likes of Garmin and Wahoo, it's an impressive achievement for what is a fairly unknown brand in comparison.

Although the Karoo lacks solar charging, its battery life is a respectable 15+ hours, on par with most rivals. The similarly priced Wahoo Elemnt Roam has a claimed battery life of around 17+ hours. Garmin's Edge 1050 has a claimed 20+ hours but will currently cost you £579. The Garmin Edge 1050 is also discounted by £70 at Balfe's Bikes, if you fancy some of the best Garmin tech.

Elsewhere, the Karoo offers claimed best-in-class support for ANT+ radars and lights, making it easier than ever to stay safe on the road in any riding condition. However, it's the brilliant touchscreen that may be the Karoo's trump card, offering a display resolution of 480 x 800 pixels, which matches the more expensive Garmin Edge 1050.

Mapping is one of the main deal breakers for a GPS unit, and the Karoo has that covered easily with claimed best-in-class navigation. The Karoo delivers multi-band technology for pinpoint accuracy on any path, whether in crowded cities, tight single track, tree-covered trails, or anywhere in between.

You can also choose your preferred route surface (road, gravel or MTB) and explore new paths with again claimed best-in-class mapping. The Karoo also includes free global maps, and with 64GB of storage, you can have all your favourite routes at your fingertips, whenever you require them.

