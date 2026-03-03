Looking for bargain Rapha gear? The brand has a huge sale in play with up to 60% off its cycling clothing and accessories

Rapha's Archive Sale is live and has a fine selection of tried and tested cycle clothing. The premium cycling clothing brand has huge reductions across its site, including the best bib tights, waterproof cycling jackets, and cycling shoes. These are some of the best Rapha deals we've seen, and are well worth taking advantage of while you can.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we've tested many items from the Rapha range over the years. It has always delivered on comfort, performance, and style, and many of its products are recommended in our various buyer's guides.

Below, I've selected some signature items from the Rapha Archive Sale that we've ridden and reviewed, but there is a ton of other kit, including road cycling clothing and gravel riding kit. Everything from jerseys to insulated Gore-Tex jackets and lifestyle off-bike clothing is discounted. I've also highlighted some gear from the Rapha Women's Sale, too.

While there's a huge range of equipment in the sale, sizing is pretty limited on some products. So I'd suggest that if you're keen on a particular item, grab it fast, as this gear is selling quickly.

Brevet Insulated Gilet: was £170 now £76 at Rapha UK A cycling gilet is a versatile addition to anyone's cycling wardrobe, and a great multi-seasonal layer. This is a great example of one of the best cycling gilets and features lightweight insulation designed to maximise warmth-to-weight. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in sizes XS-XXL and two colour choices, but the black version has the biggest discount. Read our Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet Review

Save 50% (£125) Classic Winter Tights: was £250 now £125 at Rapha UK Spring might be just around the corner, but it's still pretty chilly out there, and I'm certainly not digging out my bib shorts just yet. These Rapha Classic Winter Tights feature a high-stretch Thermoroubaix fabric to guard against the cold, and an extended rear panel that covers the lower back offers added warmth. Available in two colour choices, but sizing is limited depending on colour chosen. Read the Rapha Classic Winter Tights Review

Save 40% (£80) Classic Shoes: was £200 now £120 at Rapha UK If you're after a pair of cycling shoes for warmer riding, then the Rapha Classic shoes are worthy of consideration. You might not be a laced cycling shoe fan, but don't let that put you off; the Classic shoes are outstanding on all fronts. Featuring a full-length carbon footplate and a durable non-slip sole made with a thermoplastic coating, which adds walkability. Available in two colours and limited sizing, at this price, it's worth grabbing a pair fast. Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review

Although these chosen Rapha deals are UK-based, Rapha US has an Archive Sale too; however its limited as far as options go, but the discounts are equally appealing if you can find something suitable.

