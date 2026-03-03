Looking for bargain Rapha gear? The brand has a huge sale in play with up to 60% off its cycling clothing and accessories
Get big savings on gear we've tried and tested, like the Rapha Pro Team Gore-Tex Jacket, which has a massive £165 off right now. Act fast to avoid missing out.
Rapha's Archive Sale is live and has a fine selection of tried and tested cycle clothing. The premium cycling clothing brand has huge reductions across its site, including the best bib tights, waterproof cycling jackets, and cycling shoes. These are some of the best Rapha deals we've seen, and are well worth taking advantage of while you can.
Shop the Rapha Archive Sale and save up to 60%.
Here at Cycling Weekly, we've tested many items from the Rapha range over the years. It has always delivered on comfort, performance, and style, and many of its products are recommended in our various buyer's guides.
Below, I've selected some signature items from the Rapha Archive Sale that we've ridden and reviewed, but there is a ton of other kit, including road cycling clothing and gravel riding kit. Everything from jerseys to insulated Gore-Tex jackets and lifestyle off-bike clothing is discounted. I've also highlighted some gear from the Rapha Women's Sale, too.
While there's a huge range of equipment in the sale, sizing is pretty limited on some products. So I'd suggest that if you're keen on a particular item, grab it fast, as this gear is selling quickly.
The Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex jacket is one of the finest examples of a cycling jacket, and at £330 it's one of the most expensive. At 50% off, it's now almost a must-buy for anyone after ultimate waterproofing with cosy insulation. Featuring a Pertex 2.5l woven construction and fully taped seams, it delivers windproof, rain-resistant and breathable capabilities. Available in just one colour choice and limited sizes XS-L.
The Rapha Brevet Insulated jacket is a lightweight, packable jacket loaded with insulation for when you need it most. Its wind-resistant outer shell is paired with a DWR coating, which provides wind protection without inhibiting breathability and protection against light showers. It comes in sizes XS-XXL and two colour choices.
Read our Rapha Brevet Insulated Jacket Review
A cycling gilet is a versatile addition to anyone's cycling wardrobe, and a great multi-seasonal layer. This is a great example of one of the best cycling gilets and features lightweight insulation designed to maximise warmth-to-weight. It's also packable with a compact design, meaning you can stash it in a pocket easily. It comes in sizes XS-XXL and two colour choices, but the black version has the biggest discount.
Read our Rapha Brevet Insulated Gilet Review
Spring might be just around the corner, but it's still pretty chilly out there, and I'm certainly not digging out my bib shorts just yet. These Rapha Classic Winter Tights feature a high-stretch Thermoroubaix fabric to guard against the cold, and an extended rear panel that covers the lower back offers added warmth. Available in two colour choices, but sizing is limited depending on colour chosen.
Read the Rapha Classic Winter Tights Review
This is a great choice as one of the best long-sleeved cycling jerseys for cooler conditions riding. Key features are the Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper technology and taped seams, which create a completely windproof and water-resistant construction. It's also breathable and lightweight with stretch-woven material panels underarm to regulate temperature during harder efforts. It's available in three colour choices and sizes XS-L, but the black has the biggest reduction.
If you're after a pair of cycling shoes for warmer riding, then the Rapha Classic shoes are worthy of consideration. You might not be a laced cycling shoe fan, but don't let that put you off; the Classic shoes are outstanding on all fronts. Featuring a full-length carbon footplate and a durable non-slip sole made with a thermoplastic coating, which adds walkability. Available in two colours and limited sizing, at this price, it's worth grabbing a pair fast.
Read our Rapha Classic Shoes Review
Rapha Women's Archive Sale Highlights
This jacket represents one of the next generations of rain protection that’s fully waterproof, breathable, insulated and free from PFAS chemicals. It will provide you with what Rapha says is some of the best-in-class waterproof protection and warmth. Easily packable when not in use. It's only available in one colour choice and sizes XXS to XL.
Read the Rapha Pro Team Insulated Gore-Tex Rain Jacket Review
The Women's Rapha Brevet Long Sleeved Windstopper jersey features the signature brevet stripes and armband, and is a highly breathable and fully windproof jersey. Gore-Tex Infinium technology is at the heart of the performance, combined with active insulation in key areas for added warmth. It is available in four colour choices and sizes XXS to XL. The Navy/Purple and Black version has the best discount.
Read the Rapha Brevet Long Sleeved Windstopper Jersey Review
The Rapha Women's Pro Team Winter tights offer the ultimate protection against the toughest of winter riding. The front panels are made of a wind-blocking fabric with a DWR coating for protection from the elements. They also feature a magnetic quick-release clasp that allows for nature breaks without removing your jersey or jacket. Available in one colour choice and sizes XXS to XL.
Although these chosen Rapha deals are UK-based, Rapha US has an Archive Sale too; however its limited as far as options go, but the discounts are equally appealing if you can find something suitable.
Below, you'll also find the best Rapha deals from other retailers, that shows pricing specific to your location.