Are you sitting comfortably? If not, new Italian saddles, new gravel threads, and a Ti seatpost should help in our tech of the week from Fizik, Castelli, Prologo and Mason

If there was a Mount Rushmore of racing saddles, the Fizik Arione would surely be present, carved in recognition of its iconic status, for eternity. And now it’s back, reimagined for 2026 and beyond. We take a closer look below.

It's not the only saddle featured here. We've also got an e-bike friendly perch from another Italian brand, Prologo. We make it a hat-trick for the cycling mad nation with the inclusion of Castelli's new gravel racing gear but give a nod to ol' Blighty thanks to a rather elegant looking titanium seat post from Sussex heroes, Mason Cycles.

Fizik Arione returns

(Image credit: Fizik)

A legend returns.

A lot has happened in saddle tech since the Arione first launched in 2003 and the updated Vento models look to take advantage of these developments. There’s a new rail insertion that allows for the aggressive aero positions that today’s top riders like to contort themselves into; to achieve this Fizik has created a vertical join into the saddle so the rider can move it as far forward as possible without limit.

Fizik Vento Arione R1 Adaptive saddle (Image credit: Fizik)

Naturally there are a couple of Adaptive models, using 3D-printed padding for tailored zonal comfort. Fizik says this accounts for a 60% reduction in peak pressure thanks to improved weight distribution across the entire saddle surface. It’s offered in two models, the R1 and the R3: the former has carbon rails while the latter uses Kium.

Fizik Vento Arione R3 saddle (Image credit: Fizik)

The R1 Light eschews 3D-printed padding for a low-profile injected EVA padding, which it combines with a light shell and a stiff carbon rail. At a claimed 147g for the 135mm width, and 152g for the 145mm width it is more than 30 grams lighter than the R1 adaptive model.

To ensure that the new Arione is available at a wide range of price points, it’s offered in a ‘regular’ R3 and R5 model that both employ its signature long, flat profile - 284mm long to be precise - and uses Kium and S-Alloy rails.

(Image credit: Fizik)

The Vento Arione R1 Adaptive is the range-topper, priced at $329.99 / £299.99. The R3 version sees the price drop to $289.99 / £259.99. Elsewhere the Vento Arione R1 Light is priced at $229.99 / £199.99, while the R3 and R5 models retail at $174.99 / £149.99 and $119.99 / £99.99 accordingly. All models are offered in 134mm and 145mm widths.

Castelli Rosso Corsa gravel gear

(Image credit: Castelli)

As gravel racing has become more serious, it’s become faster. At the business end of a race riders are looking for any gains, however small, just as they’ve been doing on the road for decades. Castelli has recognised the need for speed by giving its gravel range a Rosso Corsa update.

Rosso Corsa is a tag used for the Italian brand’s most premium items that seek to deliver innovation benefits for elite riders. Here it’s been applied to the two new products: the Unlimited Pro 2 Jersey and the Unlimited Speedsuit.

(Image credit: Castelli)

Essentially the Pro 2 is the upper portion of the speedsuit sold as a separate jersey. It’s close fitting, with a CFD-optimised shoulder fabric to reduce drag at high speeds. The material used on the body is designed to be breathable yet still offers UPF 30 protection.

(Image credit: Castelli)

Perhaps the Unlimited Pro 2’s signature feature is the rear pouch, which can hold a 1.5L hydration bladder and hose loops. “Feed zones in gravel racing have become increasingly risky and stressful, but with our Unlimited Speedsuit incorporating hydration pouches and nutrition pockets, riders should be able to fly through them risk-free,” says Castelli Global Brand Manager Steve Smith.

The jersey is rounded out by three rear pockets, with a zippered option for valuables.

(Image credit: Castelli)

The Unlimited Speedsuit pairs the Unlimited Pro 2 Jersey with Free Aero Race S Bib shorts; the latter blends a stretch fabric designed for aerodynamic gains - Castelli quotes a 3% decrease in CdA - alongside a Progetto X2 Air Seamless seat pad.

(Image credit: Castelli)

Additional storage is a feature here, too. The Shorts have nutrition pockets at the front of the leg, allowing for easy access to food, without having to resort to cargo pockets which add drag due to their side location.

The Unlimited Pro 2 Jersey is available in men’s and women’s and retails at $230.00 / £189.00, while the Unlimited Speedsuit is priced at $420.00 / £360.00.

Mason Ti seatpost

(Image credit: Mason Cycles)

Mason’s Aspect and Bokeh Ti framesets are some of the nicest titanium offerings around; like all Mason bikes they blend form and function with great success. The UK-brand is now offering a Ti seatpost, designed to complement the aforementioned framesets - although it will work equally as well with any steel or titanium frame, we’d suggest.

(Image credit: Mason Cycles)

The Sensor post is offered in both 27.2mm and 31.6mm sizes and are as elegant as they are simple. Using the brand’s find-adjust clamp system it’s compatible with 7mm round or 7x9mm oval rails, while the subtle curve creates a 20mm setback.

(Image credit: Mason Cycles)

The titanium top cap is forged and CNC machined for lightweight and durability, and the rail support is lightweight hard-anodised aluminium. A hand-brushed finish with a lazer-etched Mason logo completes the look.

The claimed weight for the 350mm 31.6mm post is 268g. Both sizes retail for £145.

Prologo e-bike saddle

(Image credit: Prologo)

Another new saddle but one for a much different application than the Arione. The Proxim Altius from Prologo is designed for e-bikes, although can of course be used on traditional machines.

(Image credit: Prologo)

Given that many e-bikes users ride across varied terrain, from city streets to bumpy tow paths and plenty more besides, the Proxim Altius is focused on providing a comfortable and supportive platform. It has a distinctive V-shape design , with a wide, flat front section and a rise at the rear.

There’s also Prologo’s Active Base System in effect; essentially it’s a hole in the base of the saddle that is covered by padding to offer a larger support surface as well as keeping you protected from mud and rain.

(Image credit: Prologo)

The Proxim Altius is offered in Tirox and Re-Steel rail versions. The claimed weights are 216g and 274g respectively, with the former priced at €99 and the latter at €69.