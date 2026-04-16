Italian cobblers Fizik make Lachlan Morton's gravel-race shoes roomier

Italian shoes hold a romantic space in the global fashion industry, and in cycling, they are a vital part of your kit, especially if you, like many, are captivated by cycling's obsession with aesthetics.

A great pair of racing cycling shoes needs to be lightweight, stiff, made from high-end materials, feature a low stack, be hardwearing, and, of course if they're Italian, they must be beautiful too.

Beyond looks, traditional Italian shoemakers are known for their exceptional quality, and Fizik takes this issue of national identity very seriously. To date, the brand has done a solid job of not undermining this reputation at all, offering a range of very stylish and well-made shoes pitched at the sharp end of the pro/premium market.

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The range, like most cycling lines, has what can outwardly feel like a daunting array of names. Vento appears to be their race line. Tempo is for road and endurance riders, and Terra denotes their gravel range.

But then there’s Ferox as well, which you can see paired with Vento nomenclature occasionally. Ferox, like Terra, means MTB and gravel capability. As we already know, Vento means race, but whilst these shoes, don't feature Vento anywhere in the name, the racing intent is clear. If the names aren't.

(Image credit: Fizik)

Perhaps we’re so spoiled for choice, and names, because gravel racing is a product category that has seen serious growth in recent times, with continuing adaptations as the genre evolves.

The updated Ferox 2 Carbon shoes launching today from the Italian brand are an important part at the apex of the brand's gravel race offering.

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Like the popular original Ferox, they are designed for fast gravel and XC MTB riding but now feature a more 'anatomical', presumably more foot-like, shape that Fizik says is better suited to modern bike geometry and riding positions. Developed after extensive testing with elite riders including Lachlan Morton.

If Morton did indeed put his foot in it, its to the wider footed rider's advantage, as It has reduced the heel drop and expanded the toe box compared to the first iteration, with the aim of providing the foot with more space to extend while also putting less stress on the ankles and calves during technical descents.

Italian shoes are often known for their miserly accommodation, so this will be a welcome development, opening the product up to a much wider market – no pun intended.

(Image credit: Fizik)

But the shape and fit aren’t all that’s new. While the distinctive Powerstrap closure system remains, it has been updated. According to Simone Orlando, a Product Specialist at Fizik, it’s “thinner and lighter than before” with greater flexibility and adjustment that “spreads pressure across a wider area.”

There’s also a new angled loop where the straps attach to the outside of the foot. Orlando says this “allows Powerstrap to lock into the footbed and outsole for increased power.” The Velcro Powerstrap is paired with a Boa Li2 dial.

The upper has also had a significant facelift. Gone is the perforated fabric, replaced with a water-repellant PU-laminated material that’s said to be lighter yet more durable, with a lightweight mesh added for breathability.

A shoe designed for racing is only as good as its sole, and the Ferox 2 Carbon has had an update here as well. As the shoe’s name suggests, it’s a full carbon outsole that rates 10 on Fizik’s stiffness index. While these numbers are somewhat arbitrary, a 10 suggests that it should be plenty stiff, with the brand saying it’s been created to “prioritise foot stability and support for more efficient power transfer.” To assist with this, the carbon plate is wider and lower than the previous model to create more contact with the pedal. It’s paired with a rubber-coated outsole with stud fitments to aid traction.

The claimed weight is 295g, which makes it a tad lighter than the previous model, while the size range is 36–48 (37 to 47 also in half sizes).

Prices are $329.99 / £319.99.