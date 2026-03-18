New Fizik Lyra shoe brings pro-level features to a more palatable price point

Fizik describes its Lyra road shoe as “a versatile all-arounder engineered for daily rides and fast-paced racing.” While not a threat to the best cycling shoes throne, it aims to bring premium attributes to the Italian brand’s mid-level performance shoes at a sub-£230/€250 price point. It does bear a resemblance to the Fizik's posh Vega Carbon shoes, with a similar double Boa configuration and wire-threading pattern, but ditches the aero weave for a more resilient, harder-wearing mesh upper.

With the mercurial weather dominating the UK and Europe of late, some manufacturers, such as Giro, with its Imperial AS shoe, have a new upper fabric composed of a TPU skin that can simply be wiped down after mucky rides without affecting or sullying the colour over time.



While the Lyra doesn't use the same material, the fabric mesh looks like it should be fairly easy to wipe down. Besides, if white isn't your thing, there are two other colours to choose from: black and lavender/mint green (if you’re brave enough to pull it off).

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

While it’s got a premium look about it, there are several cost-cutting clues in its construction that hint at its modus operandi – the sole, for instance, is crafted from a carbon-injected nylon composite (with 15% infused carbon fibre) as opposed to an all-carbon-fibre outsole of more premium road shoes. The fibre composite plate provides a decent mix of response and comfort, with a stiffness index of 8 on Fizik’s scale. There’s also no cleat adjustment, so all you have is the sliding room within the cleat itself – this, however, shouldn't pose too much of an issue, but would require you to ensure you get the exact shoe size you need.

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(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Speaking of sizing, and as expected from Fizik, the Lyras will be available in a decent spread from EU36 to 48, including half sizes. Claimed weight is pretty good, too, with the shoes listed at 279g per unit – 40g more than the Vega Carbon shoes. The shoe is also claimed to offer an updated shape with a straighter axis and reduced drop to improve feel when pedalling. The toe box is also slightly wider for better comfort in conditions where the foot and toes often swell.

The sole has been moulded with several ventilation ports to improve airflow, and includes toe and heel pads for better traction in walking situations. To improve shoe retention, twin Boa Li2 dials have been laced to distribute force evenly across the instep and midfoot. Together with the soft, breathable upper, this promotes airflow across the top of the foot, while the cleverly placed PU-laminated zones around the closure system supply added support when dialled up to the max.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Granted, these are still pricey shoes, but for what you get for your money - £229.99 / €249 - the Fizik Lyra shoes look like a winner in our books and should serve competitive racers and chain gang warriors alike. We’ve got a pair on the way for testing and will report on them in detail soon, so watch this space.