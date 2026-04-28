More 5-star and high ratings from our cycling experts than any other brand - Save up to 41% off Velocio cycling apparel in the Sigma Sports Sale

When it comes to the best cycling apparel, the Cycling Weekly experts have tested thousands of pieces over the years from all the major brands. So it's safe to say we know a thing or two about what it takes to make the grade in a crowded market.

One of those brands is SRAM-owned Velocio, and although it may not be one of the best-known cycling brands compared to the likes of Rapha, Castelli or Le Col, for our team of experts here at Cycling Weekly and me, the Velocio range is right up there in terms of performance and quality.

If you've never tried Velocio or even considered it, now might be the time. Right now at Sigma Sports, you can kit yourself out for summer riding with massive up to 41% reductions across the Men's and Women's range of Velocio cycling clothing.

Shop the Velocio Sale and save up to 41% at Sigma Sports.

Below you'll find some of the top picks from Velocio at Sigma Sports. As some of these are in limited sizes, they are unlikely to be around at these prices for long.

Sigma Sale Velocio Men's deals

Sigma Sale Velocio Women's deals

One of my favourite items in the Velocio range is the Velocio Alpha Air jacket, and it's now 25% off, down to just £144 from its usual £192.

In our Velocio Alpha Air jacket review, we found the Alpha Air performed superbly and awarded it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. It offered superb breathability, and although it wasnt as waterproof as the best waterproof cycling jackets, it was all the better for it, versatile for use when layered up on colder days or used on its own, ideal for road bike or gravel bike rides.

The Women's range is equally appealing, and our female experts have given many Velocio pieces high ratings. The Velocio Women's Ultralight Bib Shorts scored highly, and they have 41% off at Sigma. However, there is very limited sizing on these, so above the Adventure Cargo Bib Shorts are an alternative across all sizing options, and they carry an equally huge 40% off.

Much of the Velocio kit comes tried, tested and recommended by our male and female experts. (Image credit: Velocio)

Unfortunately, these Sigma Sports Velocio deals are only available in the UK, but the Velocio US site is running a "Final Sale" with discounts of up to 50%. There is a fine selection of Velocio kit with pieces from both the Men's and Women's range.

It's worth noting that, as these items are final sale, they are available in limited quantities and are not eligible for refunds. However, Velocio will accept returned items for store credit.

Velocio US also offers free shipping on orders over $100, so if you're US-based and fancy treating yourself to a bargain, it's worth checking out.

The Sigma Sale has plenty more to choose from, including some of the best cycling shoes, best cycling helmets and of course some of the best road bikes, so again well worth a look over if clothing isn't on your radar.