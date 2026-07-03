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How to watch Tour de France 2026: Everything you need to live stream the French Grand Tour

All your streaming information for the 2026 Tour de France

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Tadej Pogačar passes the Arc de Triomphe on stage 21 of the 2025 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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