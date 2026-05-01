How to watch Cycling free — Giro D'Italia, La Vuelta Femenina, Eschborn-Frankfurt

Wondering how you can watch cycling for free in 2026? Cycling Weekly has you covered with a full guide to your no-cost streams for the month of May.

This month is dominated by the Giro d’Italia (May 8–31), but that isn’t all on the calendar, with La Vuelta Femenina (May 3–10) and Eschborn–Frankfurt (May 1) also available to watch.

Below, you’ll find details about how to watch cycling for free from anywhere in the world, with specific race streams included.

May 2026 — Free Streams

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race Dates Free Streams Eschborn-Frankfurt 1 May ▶︎ SBS (Australia)

▶︎ HR (Germany) La Vuelta Femenina 3-10 May ▶︎ SBS (Australia)

▶︎ RTVE Play (Spain)

▶︎ Sporza (Belgium) Giro d'Italia 8-31 May ▶︎ SBS (Australia)

▶︎ RaiPlay (Italy)

▶︎ Sporza (Belgium)

▶︎ RSI (Switzerland)

Watch cycling from anywhere

Away from home and can't access your free stream when the races are on? That doesn't mean you have to miss out...

Many streaming platforms these days are geo-restricted, meaning they'll only work in certain countries, but assistance is on hand, in the form of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network – to use the full name – is a piece of software that lets you alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world, therefore unblocking the streaming services you use back home.

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► Should I use a VPN to watch cycling? Explaining the benefits, costs, considerations, and best VPNs for streaming the races