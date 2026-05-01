How to watch Cycling free — Giro D'Italia, La Vuelta Femenina, Eschborn-Frankfurt
How to watch cycling for free anywhere in the world
Wondering how you can watch cycling for free in 2026? Cycling Weekly has you covered with a full guide to your no-cost streams for the month of May.
This month is dominated by the Giro d’Italia (May 8–31), but that isn’t all on the calendar, with La Vuelta Femenina (May 3–10) and Eschborn–Frankfurt (May 1) also available to watch.
Below, you’ll find details about how to watch cycling for free from anywhere in the world, with specific race streams included.
May 2026 — Free Streams
Watch cycling from anywhere
Away from home and can't access your free stream when the races are on? That doesn't mean you have to miss out...
Many streaming platforms these days are geo-restricted, meaning they'll only work in certain countries, but assistance is on hand, in the form of a VPN. A Virtual Private Network – to use the full name – is a piece of software that lets you alter your device's IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world, therefore unblocking the streaming services you use back home.
It's great for watching cycling on the move, and the added benefit is that VPNs provide a huge boost to your internet security. Our colleagues over at TechRadar know everything there is to know about VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there right now.
Unlock your stream with NordVPN
With super fast connections, multi-device support and able to unlock any platform, NordVPN is our favourite for streaming.
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► Should I use a VPN to watch cycling? Explaining the benefits, costs, considerations, and best VPNs for streaming the races
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob oversees “how to watch” content across Cycling Weekly and Future’s wider sports portfolio. A First Class Sports Journalism graduate, he devoted his final year at university to road cycling, with a particular focus on how the sport is represented in the media.
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