How to watch Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink: Everything you need to live stream new series on the Maglia Rosa

The 2026 Giro d'Italia is just around the corner, so it's the perfect time to build up the excitement for the iconic Grand Tour race with a new five-part docuseries.

Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink: Streaming details Live Stream: HBO Max (US & Italy)

HBO Max (US & Italy) Watch Anywhere: NordVPN (75% off)

Giro d'Italia: Dreaming in Pink takes cycling fans deep inside the peloton by showing them the race from the perspective of the riders battling it out in the 2025 edition of the iconic event.

Britain's Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the general classification to claim his second overall Grand Tour triumph, but the documentary focuses on much more than just the top step of the podium.

From regular flashbacks to the feats and champions of the past to incredible footage of legendary climbs and iconic cycling landmarks, Giro d'Italia: Dreaming in Pink celebrates everything special about La Corsa Rosa.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on how to watch Giro d'Italia: Dreaming in Pink online or – if you're away from home – from wherever you are.

Can I watch Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink for free?

Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink is only available on HBO Maxin the US, so it cannot be streamed for free. Prices start from $10.99/month.

How to watch Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink while abroad

If you’re outside the US and want to watch Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink, geo-restrictions can make it hard to watch, but a VPN offers an easy workaround. It lets your device appear as if it is in another country so you can access your usual streaming services (as long as it complies with broadcaster terms). VPNs also improve security and can boost playback speeds.

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How to watch Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink in the UK

Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink is not yet available on the UK version of HBO Max, with only the US site currently showing the docuseries.

If we hear anything about a UK release, we will let you know right here.

If you're in the UK but a subscriber to the US version of HBO Max, you can still watch the show by using a VPN.

How to watch Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink in the US

Giro d'Italia: Dreaming in Pink is out now on the US version of HBO Max, with prices starting from $10.99/month.

If you want to watch actual races on HBO Max you will need the Standard plan ($18.49/month)

What to expect from Giro d’Italia: Dreaming in Pink

The docuseries celebrates the Giro, its legacy, and the country it crosses, while powerfully conveying the intensity of the competition—where effort, tactics, and adrenaline define every moment.

Stage by stage, riders tackle legendary climbs and iconic cycling landmarks, which spark narrative flashbacks built from archival footage. The feats and champions of the past—from Marco Pantani to Maurizio Fondriest to Francesco Moser—come back to life, interwoven with the present-day race.

The series is rich in emotion and drama, from the fight for the Maglia Rosa to stage battles set against some of Italy’s most iconic landscapes: from the trulli of Alberobello to the seafront of Naples, from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the white roads of Siena, culminating in the finish at Piazza del Campo.

Then come the great mountains that define Giro history—Bormio, the Mortirolo, the Colle delle Finestre—where cycling legends were made. After a dramatic final twist, a springtime Rome welcomes the riders for a spectacular finale that, for the first time ever, brings the Giro into the Vatican, where the newly elected Pope Leo XI steps into the square to greet the riders.