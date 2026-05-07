'Our coverage will be truly immersive' – Daily Giro d'Italia highlights to be broadcast on free-to-air TV

Daily highlights of the 2026 Giro d'Italia will be broadcast on free-to-air television in the UK and Ireland, TNT Sports has said.

The Italian Grand Tour, which begins on Friday in Bulgaria, will be broadcast live solely on TNT Sports and its streaming platform, HBO Max. It is the first men's Grand Tour since live cycling moved to HBO Max from discovery+ earlier this year.

There will be streaming available on HBO Max for every moment of the 109th edition of the Giro, amounting to 107 hours of live action. Subscriptions start at £25.99 a month, due to a "saver plan" offer in place, provided they take out a 12-month subscription. This is £5 less than the currently monthly price of £30.99, which will remain the same after the switch.

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See also ► How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2026

However, fans without a subscription will be able to catch up with the action on free-to-air channel DMAX, also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, with highlights aired daily from 7-8pm in the UK. There will also be highlights available on TNT Sports' YouTube channel and on social media.

Separately, fans will be able to attend live episodes in London of the studio show The Breakaway on three occasions during the Giro: at Sigma Sports in Hampton Wick on 14 May, at The Clubhouse in Putney on 22 May; and at the Rapha Clubhouse in Soho on 28 May.

WBD extended its access to the rights to show the Giro and other RCS Sport races until at least 2029 last month.

"The Giro d’Italia is one the most epic undertakings any athlete can undertake and the ‘grande partenza’ marks the beginning of a blockbuster summer of sport on our channels and platforms," Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said.

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“We will broadcast over 100 hours of live race coverage with added action presented through live pre and post-race shows, highlights and bonus digital content. With expert storytellers narrating our live coverage, cycling legends following the race, and passionate personalities presenting our local shows, our coverage will be truly immersive - from the roadside to our studios and everywhere in between.

“This all-platform approach will take viewers closer to the year's first Grand Tour than ever before, offering even more ways to engage with the Giro d’Italia as we convey the rhythm of the race, the tactics that define it, and share the stories that shape the quest for the treasured maglia rosa - from the first attack in Bulgaria to the final climb in Italy.”

The press release also detailed what viewers will see on their screens in the UK - Orla Chennaoui will present coverage with Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen as pundits throughout, Rob Hatch and Sean Kelly leading commentary. Matt Stephens and Hannah Walker will be on the ground, alongside motorbike reports Jens Voigt (week one), Alessandro De Marchi (week two) and Blythe (week three).

In the US, the Giro is also being shown on HBO Max. Keep up to date with how to watch cycling in the UK and across the world with our streaming guide, and take a look at our guide on how to watch cycling for free.