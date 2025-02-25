TNT Sports reveals full cycling TV calendar, with free daily highlights for Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España and Paris-Roubaix

TNT Sports has released its full calendar for cycling on TV, as the day that Eurosport closes down looms closer.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channel is to become the sole place for most live cycling coverage in the UK and Ireland from Friday 28 February, with Eurosport being discontinued on the same day.

More than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts and 2,500 hours of racing is to be shown on TNT Sports via Discovery+, with every race of the men's and women's WorldTours shown.

The cost of a TNT Sports subscription is £30.99 a month – although this is available cheaper as an add-on to other TV packages, and deals – an increase of 343% from the previous Eurosport-only subscription.

Alongside a new pro cycling programme, The Ultimate Cycling Show, which begins on free-to-air quest this Thursday, there will be free-to-air daily highlight shows of two of the three men's Grand Tours - the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a España and the men's Paris-Roubaix.

This is the last year of free-to-air coverage of the Tour de France on ITV.

"Our commitment to cycling has no boundaries, and we will continue to deliver further investment to elevate the fan experience across linear, streaming and digital," Scott Young, the group SVP for content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe said in a press release.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Our approach to the 2025 season continues our mission to shine a light on every aspect of this epic sport – from the world’s greatest male and female riders to the stories from the passionate people at grassroots level keeping this industry spinning."

"Our live race coverage is unprecedented, broadcasting 100% of the men’s and women’s UCI World Tours for the first time ever," he continued. "The Ultimate Cycling Show will serve as the perfect story-telling platform across the season with engaging analysis, discussion and content formats. Its free-to-air access will ensure a broader audience reach, whilst satisfying the seasoned viewer and attracting new fans. We will have an enriched digital operation with upscaled presence at key races, providing added depth and insight to the experience."

Alongside this, 'Just Ride', TNT Sports' "grassroots cycling initiative", is set to be launched. The project will offer kits and cash prizes for "cycling tribes" who demonstrate their passion for the sport by submitting videos through a new nationwide competition.

Judging will take place between May and July, and the winning entry will be announced on the final day of the UCI Road World Championships on 28 September.

While 2025 will see TNT Sports' cycling output broadcast on Discovery+, WBD's other streaming service, Max, which operates in the US and select parts of Europe, is set to be launched in the UK in 2026; cycling fans might therefore have to switch service again next year.

The full calendar can be seen at www.tntsports.co.uk.