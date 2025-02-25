TNT Sports reveals full cycling TV calendar, with free daily highlights for Giro d'Italia, Vuelta a España and Paris-Roubaix

Cycling is moving to TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland from 28 February

A helicopter hovers over the Tour de France peloton in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

TNT Sports has released its full calendar for cycling on TV, as the day that Eurosport closes down looms closer.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channel is to become the sole place for most live cycling coverage in the UK and Ireland from Friday 28 February, with Eurosport being discontinued on the same day.

