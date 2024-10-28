'It's going to damage cycling in the UK' - Ned Boulting, David Millar and Pete Kennaugh react to ITV losing Tour de France rights

Channel's commentary team warn of 'devastating effect' of not having free-to-air race coverage

Mark Cavendish on the podium at the end of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Zac Williams)
Tom Davidson
By
published

The ITV Tour de France commentary team fear the loss of free-to-air coverage of the race will have a “devastating effect” on the sport of cycling in the UK.

Last Friday, it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of Eurosport, had signed an exclusive deal with ASO, the organisers of the Tour de France, to show the race in the UK.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.

