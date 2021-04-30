Peter Kennaugh
Nationality: British
Date of birth: June 15, 1989
Height: 173cm
Weight: 62kg
In 2012 Kennaugh was part of the Great Britain pursuit squad, alongside Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas and Steven Burke, that won gold at the London Olympics, and he was awarded an MBE in 2013's New Year Honours. He was the first Manxman to win gold in 100 years.
Kennaugh won the British road race champion twice, having defended his 2014 title in impressive style, outsprinting Mark Cavendish to the line in Lincoln to become only the third man to take back-to-back British national road race titles.
Kennaugh made a perfect start to 2016, soloing to victory in the second edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race after a blistering attack on the Challambra Crescent climb, and he followed that up by winning the first stage of the Herald Sun Tour four days later, when he and Chris Froome rode away from the bunch with 20km to go, with his team leader graciously offering first place to the Manxman.
Peter Kennaugh is yet another product of British Cycling's talent development system, moving through the ranks from a junior, via the academy and on to the Olympic track squad while riding on the road with Team Sky.
He missed out on a spot at the 2017 TdF, despite winning a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Following more personal opportunity, Kennaugh pursued a new contract with Bora-Hansgrohe.
Having turned his attentions entirely to road racing, Kennaugh rode the Tour de France with Team Sky in both of Chris Froome's victorious campaigns, although he was forced to pull out of 2015's race on stage 16 due to illness.
The Manxman recorded the biggest victory of his career to date at the 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné, taking stage one with a solo breakaway 2km from the finish line and time-trialling his way to a famous victory in the Tour de France warm-up.
He withdrew from the 2016 Olympic team, citing lack of form. However, he started the Vuelta and played a role in winning the opening TTT. As he crossed the line first, the red jersey fell upon his shoulders.
The Manxman has suffered with ongoing mental health issues and decided in conjunction with his team in 2019 to take an extended break from the pro sport.
Key results: Olympic gold | Tour of Austria | 2014 British road race championships | 2015 British road race championships | 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné stage one | 2016 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race | 2016 Herald Sun Tour stage one
Latest
Flood of tributes to ‘true inspiration’ Nico Portal
A flood of tributes have already poured in to “true inspiration” Nicolas Portal after his death, aged 40.
-
British riders 'proud' of Peter Kennaugh's decision to step away from cycling indefinitely
Owain Doull and Adam Blythe both said it was a brave decision for the Manxman to end his professional career
By Gregor Brown •
-
Peter Kennaugh says he needs to find 'happiness and enthusiasm’ as he takes indefinite break
Peter Kennaugh says he needs to “rediscover happiness, motivation and enthusiasm” as he takes an indefinite break from professional cycling.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Peter Kennaugh says rules ‘out of control’ as riders fined by UCI for late sign on
Peter Kennaugh has criticised ‘out of control’ rules after riders were fined for signing on late before stage three of the UAE Tour.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Peter Kennaugh says he's 'coming back slowly but surely' after time off this season
Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) says he is "coming back slowly but surely" after a break during the 2018 season.
By Gregor Brown •
-
Michael Matthews wins GP de Québec despite long-range attack from Peter Kennaugh
Matthews beats Greg Van Avermaet and Jasper Stuyven in the one-day race in Canada
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Pete Kennaugh opens up about early-season struggles as he aims for Tour de France spot
Bora-Hansgrohe Brit opens up ahead of his return to racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné
By Paul Knott •
-
Peter Kennaugh on Bora-Hansgrohe: 'I’m so much happier here'
Manxman Peter Kennaugh says that he is riding into top form with new team Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under so that he can contest the Cadel Evans Road Race
By Sophie Smith •
-
Peter Sagan heads strong Bora-Hansgrohe line-up for Tour Down Under, joining Kennaugh and Bennett
World champion Peter Sagan arrives in Australia for the Tour Down Under and will join new team-mate Peter Kennaugh in the WorldTour opener
By Nigel Wynn •
-
Cavendish and Kennaugh fight on at London Six Day as Aussie pair take overall lead
The Manx pairing dropped down to fifth in the standings
By Richard Windsor •