Nationality: British

Date of birth: June 15, 1989

Height: 173cm

Weight: 62kg

In 2012 Kennaugh was part of the Great Britain pursuit squad, alongside Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas and Steven Burke, that won gold at the London Olympics, and he was awarded an MBE in 2013's New Year Honours. He was the first Manxman to win gold in 100 years.

Kennaugh won the British road race champion twice, having defended his 2014 title in impressive style, outsprinting Mark Cavendish to the line in Lincoln to become only the third man to take back-to-back British national road race titles.

Kennaugh made a perfect start to 2016, soloing to victory in the second edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race after a blistering attack on the Challambra Crescent climb, and he followed that up by winning the first stage of the Herald Sun Tour four days later, when he and Chris Froome rode away from the bunch with 20km to go, with his team leader graciously offering first place to the Manxman.

>>> Peter Kennaugh results and rider profile

Peter Kennaugh is yet another product of British Cycling's talent development system, moving through the ranks from a junior, via the academy and on to the Olympic track squad while riding on the road with Team Sky.

He missed out on a spot at the 2017 TdF, despite winning a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Following more personal opportunity, Kennaugh pursued a new contract with Bora-Hansgrohe.

Having turned his attentions entirely to road racing, Kennaugh rode the Tour de France with Team Sky in both of Chris Froome's victorious campaigns, although he was forced to pull out of 2015's race on stage 16 due to illness.

The Manxman recorded the biggest victory of his career to date at the 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné, taking stage one with a solo breakaway 2km from the finish line and time-trialling his way to a famous victory in the Tour de France warm-up.

He withdrew from the 2016 Olympic team, citing lack of form. However, he started the Vuelta and played a role in winning the opening TTT. As he crossed the line first, the red jersey fell upon his shoulders.

The Manxman has suffered with ongoing mental health issues and decided in conjunction with his team in 2019 to take an extended break from the pro sport.

Key results: Olympic gold | Tour of Austria | 2014 British road race championships | 2015 British road race championships | 2015 Critérium du Dauphiné stage one | 2016 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race | 2016 Herald Sun Tour stage one