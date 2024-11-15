Pete Kennaugh joins Astana Qazaqstan as British influx continues

The 35-year-old will be a DS at the Kazakh team

Pete Kennaugh with Mark Cavendish at the 2024 Tour de France
Adam Becket
By
published
News

Pete Kennaugh will work for Astana Qazaqstan in 2025 as a sports director, as the Kazakh team's British influx continues.

The 35-year-old former British national champion hung up his wheels in 2019 , after a career mostly spent at Team Sky. He went on to become team manager of Trinity Racing, a British Continental development squad, working with riders like Tom Gloag, Luke Lamperti and Bob Donaldson. Trinity have an uncertain future ahead of them, according to reports earlier this year.

