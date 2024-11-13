'He understands speed' - Alex Dowsett hired as Astana Qazaqstan performance engineer, after Mark Cavendish recommendation

Former Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett has been confirmed as Astana Qazaqstan’s new performance manager, in a raft of new appointments within the WorldTour team.

The 36-year-old Brit, who called time on a 13-year road career at the end of 2022, is taking on his first staff role in pro cycling, reportedly hired on the recommendation of the team’s retiring sprinter, Mark Cavendish.

Dowsett’s new role will include equipment testing, optimising rider positioning, and preparing for time trials, which he excelled in during his career, winning six national titles.

Astana Qazaqstan’s general manager, Alexandr Vinokurov, described the Brit's appointment as an "invaluable addition".

"[He] bring[s] expertise in biomechanics and aerodynamics. He understands speed and high-performance cycling," Vinokurov said.

According to a Substack report from journalist Daniel Benson, Dowsett was part of the wind tunnel team that helped optimise Cavendish’s riding ahead of this summer’s Tour de France, where the sprinter won a record-breaking 35th stage.

Dowsett told Benson: “After I helped him highlight some areas he could improve, namely with the aero bottles at the Tour, which gave him a 2% reduction in CDA on the Wilier, he recommended to the team that they take me on."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Brit has spent the last two years competing in time trial events across the UK. He described his new performance engineer role as a “dream job”.

Dowsett is one of four names confirmed as joining Astana Qazaqstan’s performance team for 2025. Alongside him, Helmet Dollinger and Manuel Crespo will become coaches, while Morgan Saussine has been hired as a data analyst, having also worked on ‘Project 35’.

Former British road champion Pete Kennaugh will also join the team as a sports director, according to Cyclingnews. The 35-year-old, a friend of Cavendish’s and also hailing from the Isle of Man, is currently the lead sports director of British Continental outfit Trinity Racing.

Starting from next season, Astana Qazaqstan will receive sponsorship funds from Chinese carbon fiber company XDS. The deal will see the team receive a long-term investment of “at least five years”, with financing “at the level of leading WorldTour teams”, according to a press release shared this summer.

It is understood the team will ride on XDS’s own-brand X-Lab bikes. “They’re really good bikes,” Dowsett told Benson, “but my process was to make sure that the bikes were good enough to go racing and then try and make them perfect.”