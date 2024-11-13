'He understands speed' - Alex Dowsett hired as Astana Qazaqstan performance engineer, after Mark Cavendish recommendation

Brit part of new fleet brought in to bolster WorldTour squad

Tom Davidson
Former Hour Record holder Alex Dowsett has been confirmed as Astana Qazaqstan’s new performance manager, in a raft of new appointments within the WorldTour team.

The 36-year-old Brit, who called time on a 13-year road career at the end of 2022, is taking on his first staff role in pro cycling, reportedly hired on the recommendation of the team’s retiring sprinter, Mark Cavendish.

