Mark Cavendish wins final race and officially retires

Sir Mark Cavendish signed off his professional career on Sunday in the most fitting way possible: winning from a bunch sprint.

The 39-year-old, riding for the final time in the peloton, dashed to victory at the Singapore Criterium, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), as he did on stage five of the Tour de France this summer.

The race was less about the result, however, and more about the occasion. After two decades in the sport, and a career that has counted 165 pro victories, Cavendish crossed the line for the final time, doing so with his hands in the air and a smile on his face.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better send off,” the Brit said afterwards, on the cusp of tears. “I’m so emotional, I’m so grateful, and I hope everyone enjoyed that.”

Ahead of the event, which consisted of short laps around a circuit, Cavendish received a guard of honour from the other members of the peloton. Standing in two rows, they lifted their front wheels in the air and spun them, cheering as the Astana Qazaqstan rider rode through the middle.

Afterwards, they flocked to congratulate him again, before he made his way along the barriers to share a moment with his wife, Peta.

“I realised in the last 5 laps, it was the last 15km of my career, and I went past the flamme rouge for the last time in my career, and I felt that,” he said. “I was so on the limit, the heat here is not nice for me. I didn’t race since the Tour de France, so I’m missing that sharpness. When the guys are here with the leadout teams, it’s always going to be difficult. You see the amazing job my team, Astana Qazaqstan, did, controlling the race and leading me out.

“I have to say I was nervous about crashing or something if I fight. Not because of anything wrong, but because I really wanted to finish, at least, my last race. I was lucky I was able to get on the wheel and come past him [Philipsen] for the final.

“I really wanted that so bad,” he added. “I am so proud to win the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium as my last professional race.”

Earlier this summer, the Brit made history in the sport when he won a record 35th stage win at the Tour de France, surpassing Eddy Merckx’s tally. His career palmarès also counts 17 stage victories at the Giro d’Italia, a road world title, and an Olympic silver medal, won on the track in 2016.

“I love this sport, I’ve always loved this sport, especially the Tour de France,” he said. “The Tour de France isn’t just a bike race, it’s the biggest annual sporting event in the world. It’s what children dream of, it’s what adults dream of, it’s what you pretend to do when you’re out training.

“Cycling is such a form of freedom. It’s a way to meet people, it’s a way to be alone with your thoughts, it’s a way to be however you want to be, and it has so much potential as a sport, as a mode of transport, as a pastime – I truly believe this, I’ve always believed this, and I’ve always tried to do anything I can to help this move forward. That won’t stop, even if I’m not riding a bike anymore.

“In fact, I might be able to put more into that now. I’m really looking forward to what the rest of my career holds, just not on the bike, and I look forward to seeing everybody soon.”

It is still unknown what Cavendish plans to do following his racing career, however he has said he wants to work in management in sport. “I’ve set the wheels in motion for that,” he recently told Men’s Health.

Cavendish has revealed that he has agreed to run the Paris Marathon next year with his brother.