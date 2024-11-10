Mark Cavendish wins final race and officially retires

'I couldn't have wished for a better send off,' says 39-year-old after sprinting to victory at the Singapore Criterium

Mark Cavendish at the Singapore Criterium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Sir Mark Cavendish signed off his professional career on Sunday in the most fitting way possible: winning from a bunch sprint.

The 39-year-old, riding for the final time in the peloton, dashed to victory at the Singapore Criterium, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), as he did on stage five of the Tour de France this summer.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

