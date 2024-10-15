'I haven’t entirely committed to what I’m doing' - Mark Cavendish refuses to rule out racing more, but will run a marathon next year

The Tour de France stage win record holder says that his plan is to head into cycling management

Mark Cavendish on the podium at the end of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Zac Williams)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Sir Mark Cavendish has again not ruled out continuing racing in some form, but has revealed he aims to run a marathon next year, in a wide-ranging interview.

The Astana-Qazaqstan rider, who is believed to be set to retire at the end of the year, used a piece with Men's Health magazine to say that he hasn't "entirely committed" to what's next, only that he will not be riding another Tour de France.

