'I haven’t entirely committed to what I’m doing' - Mark Cavendish refuses to rule out racing more, but will run a marathon next year
The Tour de France stage win record holder says that his plan is to head into cycling management
Sir Mark Cavendish has again not ruled out continuing racing in some form, but has revealed he aims to run a marathon next year, in a wide-ranging interview.
The Astana-Qazaqstan rider, who is believed to be set to retire at the end of the year, used a piece with Men's Health magazine to say that he hasn't "entirely committed" to what's next, only that he will not be riding another Tour de France.
The 39-year-old, the most successful male sprinter in history, the man with the most Tour de France stage wins, also said that he planned to stay in cycling post-racing, wanting to step into management.
"I’m still racing this year, I’m contracted until December. I’ve got races in the Far East in October," Cavendish said. "What is guaranteed is that I’m never doing the Tour de France again."
He is set to ride the Tour de France Saitama and Singapore Criteriums next month, thought to be his final races as a professional, but he stopped short of ruling out further races.
Last year, he announced his retirement at the Giro d'Italia but reversed his decision after crashing out of the Tour de France on the road to Limoges.
"I changed my mind so much over a three-month spell," he explained. "I crashed out and I had good and bad luck, but I thought that was it. People said to me, I can’t finish like that. But I’m the one person who knows how fucking hard it is. I chopped and changed my mind from day to day and even now, I haven’t entirely committed to what I’m doing, except for the fact that I cannot prepare for the Tour ever again. Cycling is hard enough, the Tour is another level. That is a dead cert."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"For me, though, it’s not about stopping, it’s about starting something new," he continued. "I will always ride a bike, but the past few years I’ve known what I want to do after. I’ve set the wheels in motion for that. I want to stay in management in the sport, I still love it. I brought a lot of people to this team [Astana Qazaqstan] over the past two years, and I know what it takes to be successful. I’ve been building up to the moment I’m not racing."
In terms of what will fill his time post-cycling, Cavendish revealed that he will be seen pounding the pavement in the spring.
"I will always ride my bike, but I want to run now," he said. "It’s pure – get your shoes on and off you go! I’ve already agreed to do the Paris Marathon with my brother. He started cycling before I did, and he was better than I was. Past four years, he’s started to get fit. He’s riding and started running. For the first time since we were kids, he’s lighter than me.
"I’m really looking forward to the time when I don’t have to wake up and do a specific programme on a computer. I can just ride with my friends, it doesn’t matter if I go fast or slow."
Cavendish also explained that he has changed as an athlete in his later years in the sport.
"I feel old now," he said. "I feel broken. It takes me a while to get going. These days, I’m like a diesel engine – which I never was before.
"When I’m on the bike, it takes me an hour before I start to do intervals and all of that. I’m not going to injure myself, but I’m never going to get the best out of myself unless I’m warm. Just to get fit in general now, it’s so fucking hard."
He was knighted this month in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
"When recognition comes as a result of another pursuit, it hits differently, because it’s not something I aimed for," he said. "It has been bestowed upon me. It doesn’t matter what you do in life, where you are from or how old you are – positive recognition is what we strive for. It’s impossible not to feel nice from it."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
-
-
Aleck Punks helmet speakers: a surprisingly good option for cycling safely with music
These wireless helmet speakers are a unique near-ear audio system that allows cyclists to play music or podcasts without sacrificing spatial awareness
By Samantha Nakata Published
-
Specialized Crux DSW Comp: race-ready US alloy featherweight vs British gravel
The aluminium Crux shares many of the benefits of the carbon model but at a more wallet-friendly price point
By Rachel Sokal Published
-
Mark Cavendish to conclude professional cycling career in Singapore
Tour de France stage win record holder to bring curtain down on racing career at ASO end of season criteriums in Asia
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish set to end his career at Tour de France Singapore Criterium
Event will be Cavendish's final appearance for Astana Qazaqstan after he won a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage in July
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'I've lived everyone’s dream': Mark Cavendish hints at snap retirement after last ever Tour de France stage
The Manx Missile is the 2024 Tour's lanterne rouge
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'I'm so tired': Emotional Mark Cavendish thanks teammates after surviving Tour de France time cut
The Briton is just two days away from finishing the Tour de France for an eighth time
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Mark Cavendish makes time limit on stage 19 - and four other tales of riders who survived the Tour de France cut-off
Brit finishes with more than five minutes to spare on Isola 2000
By Tom Davidson