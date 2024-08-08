Mark Cavendish set to end his career at Tour de France Singapore Criterium

Event will be Cavendish's final appearance for Astana Qazaqstan after he won a record-breaking 35th Tour de France stage in July

Mark Cavendish at the Tour de France in gold sunglasses
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
News

A deal has been struck for Mark Cavendish to appear at the Tour de France Singapore Criterium, Cycling Weekly understands, with the event set to be his final career appearance after he achieved a record breaking 35th Tour stage win this summer. 

While the Singapore event is largely ceremonial, it will be Cavendish’s last race in the colours of Astana Qazaqstan as a professional rider. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

