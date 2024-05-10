Mark Cavendish officially greatest male sprinter after Tour of Hungary win
Cavendish took his 164th career win to move past Mario Cipollini in the all-time win ranking
Mark Cavendish is now officially the greatest male sprinter of all time, after taking his 164th career win at the Tour of Hungary on Thursday.
The second win of what is expected to be his final season took him to second place in cycling’s male all time wins ranking behind Eddy Merckx.
Cavendish now sits one win ahead of Italian sprinter Mario Cipollini, who landed 163 victories during his professional career, making him the most successful male sprinter in cycling history.
Despite the big achievement, the Manxman is still 89 wins behind Marianne Vos, who leads the women's leaderboard with 253 wins to her name. Vos is continuing next season, meaning that she still could come within touching distance of Eddy Merckx’s record, which stands at 277 wins.
At the end of the 2023 season, Cavendish opted to continue on for one final year with Astana Qazaqstan with the aim of landing one more win at the Tour de France. Cavendish is currently tied with Merckx on 34 wins at the Tour, so one more victory this summer would see him become the record holder.
After winning a stage at the Tour Colombia earlier this year, Cavendish’s form was disrupted with a brief spell of illness during a block of racing in Italy. The Manxman returned to action recently and comfortably defeated several high calibre sprinters on the second stage in Hungary.
Bora-Hansgrohe’s Sam Welsford, Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) and Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers) are also all in action at the race. Groenewegen originally took second place yesterday but was later penalised for appearing to clash with Welsford in the run for the line.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
In a release from Astana after the stage, Cavendish talked through what he described as a perfect lead out from his teammates, including Michael Mørkøv.
"The team was just phenomenal," Cavendish said. "My teammates did a great job and I managed to complete the job with a win. The finish was not easy and the final kilometres with a few corners turned out to be technically challenging. But it all worked out in the end, and I am very happy.
"Many thanks to the whole team. Yevgeniy Gidich looked after us the whole day long, protected us from the wind, and kept us in position. Then Michele Gazzoli did a great job on the climb. Gleb Syritsa took us to a perfect position before the final kilometres of the stage.
"Cees Bol did everything perfectly, a great lead-out at top speed in a slight uphill. In the final, Mikael Mørkøv kept the speed high and brought me close to the finish line, giving me a short explosive acceleration that ended with the win. I am really happy with this victory, I was able to approach this race in a good shape after a fruitful training block.
"This victory will add motivation to all of us before the main goal of the season, the Tour de France."
The Tour starts in Florence, Italy on 29 June.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders.
When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast.
-
-
More extreme aero: Bahrain-Victorious and Rudy Project officially launch the Wingdream helmet
It was debuted at Paris-Nice, along with Visma-Lease a Bike's Giro Aerohead. Both will be present at the Giro d'Italia on Friday
By Adam Becket Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 7 live: Geraint Thomas shows off new visor ahead of time trial
Can Tadej Pogačar extend his advantage at the top of the overall standings?
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
Mark Cavendish grabs second win of the year at Tour of Hungary
Cavendish beats Dylan Groenewegen in stage 2 sprint finish in Kazincbarcika to take his second victory of his final year on the road
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish to miss Scheldeprijs as illness continues to affect schedule
Cavendish will ride Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye later this month, Astana Qazaqstan confirms
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Astana go all in on Cavendish in his final season, but will the confidence pay off?
The Kazakh team have bet big on the 38-year-old sprinter. Both they and Cavendish need 2024 to work
By Adam Becket Published
-
Mark Cavendish wins his first race in final season after perfect leadout in Tour Colombia
The Briton fended off the challenge of home rider Fernando Gaviria on stage four of the Tour Colombia
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Mark Cavendish forced to settle for third in 2024 season opener in Colombia
Astana Qazaqstan rider says Tour Colombia stage one result ‘best debut race for a few years’
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish seeking aerobic gains at altitude before focusing on high intensity work ahead of new season
Astana head coach Vasilis Anastopoulos: ‘Cavendish is currently doing lots of hours in the saddle and only short sessions of more intensive work’
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish: Altitude training is essential in order to stay at the top of modern cycling
British sprinter will start 2024 season at Tour Colombia in February and will also include two altitude camps in plan
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Mark Cavendish reveals details of first race in 2024
Astana Qazaqstan rider will line up at the Tour Colombia after altitude camp in country
By Tom Thewlis Published