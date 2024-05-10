Mark Cavendish officially greatest male sprinter after Tour of Hungary win

Cavendish took his 164th career win to move past Mario Cipollini in the all-time win ranking

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: @sprintcycling)
By
published

Mark Cavendish is now officially the greatest male sprinter of all time, after taking his 164th career win at the Tour of Hungary on Thursday. 

The second win of what is expected to be his final season took him to second place in cycling’s male all time wins ranking behind Eddy Merckx. 

Tom Thewlis

Tom joined Cycling Weekly in early 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

He has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the recent Glasgow World Championships. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world and interviewed some of the sport's top riders. 

When not writing news scoops from the WorldTour, or covering stories from elsewhere in the domestic professional scene, he reports on goings on at bike shops up and down the UK, where he is based when not out on the road at races. He has also appeared on the Radio Cycling podcast. 

