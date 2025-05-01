Legends of the classics: What it takes to dominate one-day races

Why are some riders better suited to one-day races? We examine the physiology, racecraft and team dynamics that culminate in one-day domination

Classics specialist Mathieu Van der Poel leads up a cobbled climb
Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara, Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel have all dominated during their time
The spring Classics are cycling’s greatest spectacle. Up to seven hours of high-octane racing, up and over short, punchy climbs, across bone-jarring cobbles and loose gravel, from Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in early March to Liège-Bastogne-Liège in late April.

Winning just one Classic can make a rider’s career. But there are a select few who win, win some more, and keep on winning, becoming their generation’s giant of the Classics. But what makes a Classics legend? What are the key ingredients needed to become a serial winner? How big a part is played by local knowledge? Is it nature, nurture, racecraft, or more to do with the strength of the team?

