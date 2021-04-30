Cobbled Classics
2018, like any year, will see an exciting spring campaign fought out between some of the world's toughest riders.
But there's more to the cobbled Classics than Flanders and Roubaix. Riders begin a long build-up to the two monuments from late February, as cycling's one-day specialists flock to Belgium for an opening double header of semi-Classics, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and one usually for the sprinters, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.
The cobbled Classics then come thick and fast with three in a week.
E3 Harelbeke kicks things off on Friday, March 23, then it's on to Ghent-Wevelgem the following Sunday (March 25).
Then it's semi-classic Dwars door Vlaanderen (March 28), generally the closest thing riders will come to the Tour of Flanders ahead of the race itself, with the course often including many of the same bergs, oudes and muurs like the Oude Kwaremont and the Paterberg.
The Cobbled Classics are steeped in as much prestige and history as the Grand Tours of cycling, and offer the chance for the bigger, more explosive riders a chance to write their name into the annals of cycling legend.
The cobbles then traditionally take a break through most of March, as riders head to the likes of Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico, as well as the first monument of the year, Milan-San Remo (March 17).
Ghent-Wevelgem, like the Scheldeprijs which sits on the Wednesday between Flanders and Roubaix, is one of the Belgian Classics that favours sprinters like Marcel Kittel and Mark Cavendish, featuring fewer climbs to create a fast-paced day.
The 2018 Cobbled Classics
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Feb 24 (WorldTour) | Winner: Michael Valgren | Report
Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, Feb 25 (1.HC) | Winner: Dylan Groenewegen | Report
E3 Harelbeke, Mar 23 (WorldTour) | Winner: Niki Terpstra | Report
Ghent-Wevelgem, Mar 25 (WorldTour) | Winner: Peter Sagan | Report
Dwars door Vlaanderen, Mar 28 (1.1) | Winner: Yves Lampaert | Report
Tour of Flanders, Apr 1 (WorldTour) | Winner: Niki Terpstra | Report
Scheldeprijs, Apr 4 (1.HC) | Winner: Fabio Jakobsen | Report
Paris-Roubaix, Apr 8 (WorldTour) | Winner: Peter Sagan | Report
Latest
Trek-Segafredo back to winning ways as Ruth Winder takes Brabantse Pijl
US national champion Ruth Winder won the tightest of sprints at Brabantse Pijl on Wednesday (April 14).
-
Lorena Wiebes wins in a bunch sprint at a wind ravaged women's Scheldeprijs
Team DSM win the battle of the lead outs after a scrappy final in the Belgian wind and rain
By Owen Rogers •
-
Groupama-FDJ pull out of Scheldeprijs 2021 after Covid-19 positive
Groupama-FDJ have had to pull out from racing at the Belgian one-day race of Scheldeprijs due to a positive Coronavirus test within the team
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Tour of Flanders with a signature long range move
Annemiek van Vleuten won the Tour of Flanders for the second time with a signature attack on Sunday.
By Owen Rogers •
-
Tour of Flanders 2021 start lists
Full list of riders taking part in the 2019 edition on Sunday, April 7
By Jonny Long •
-
'Risk big and you win big,' Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig willing to risk all at the Tour of Flanders
After finishing third in 2019 the Danish rider has a stronger team than ever to help achieve a first WorldTour win
By Owen Rogers •
-
Enter your fantasy Tour of Flanders team now to win prizes
If you're a fan of the very popular world of fantasy sports games over a variety of different sports, including cycling, then Zweeler Fantasy Cycling 2021 is the place for you
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tim Merlier: 'Mathieu van der Poel came to us and said he was not good, I thought he was joking'
Van der Poel lost touch with the main favourites group of the Knokteberg in the final 30km and drifted back to the peloton
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Dylan van Baarle puts in impressive solo ride to win Dwars door Vlaanderen 2021
Dylan van Baarle came out on top at Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2021 after going on a long-range solo effort with around 50km to go
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Annemiek van Vleuten takes Movistar’s first win after a tense Dwars door Vlaanderen
The European champion won a 300m, two woman sprint after a 36km breakaway, beating Kasia Niewiadoma init second place
By Owen Rogers •