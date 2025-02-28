How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025: Everything you need to live stream the first cobbled classic of the season

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad marks the season's first WorldTour race on European soil. It is also the start of the cobbled classics, which include Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, held the following day, and run until Paris-Roubaix in April.

After Eurosport closes down in the UK on 28 February, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad will be the first race aired on TNT Sports, Warner Bros. Discovery's premium sports channel. Viewers can also watch the action on Discovery+.

In this guide, Cycling Weekly brings you all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad wherever you are.

What to expect at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Flanders Classics, the same group responsible for the organisation of the Tour of Flanders, promotes both the men’s and women’s versions of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, which always take place on the same day. The men’s route is longer at 197km in 2025, while the women's race – which has been running since 2006 – is 137.9km this year.

The race features several iconic cobbled climbs, typical to the northern region of Belgium. The most famous of the climbs is the Muur van Geraardsbergen, a steep, winding road that leads up to a chapel.

Last year's winner of the men's race, Jan Tratnik, will defend his title this March, now riding for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe. The defending women's champion, Marianne Vos, has opted to skip the race.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown on TNT Sports 2, the channel's first cycling broadcast since it absorbed Eurosport's listings.

The event can also be streamed on Discovery+, which comes with a price hike in March - it's now £30.99, up from the £6.99 it cost the previous month.

TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media customers, for example, can add it to their bundle for an additional £18 a month. Sky TV customers can do the same for an extra £30 a month. EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as an add-on for £20 a month.

If you happen to be abroad when Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is on, you can watch the race hassle-free with a VPN. Simply download a VPN, set the country to your home location and stream as usual – more details below.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in the US

Flobikes has a deal with race organisers Flanders Classics and will show Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in both the USA and Canada on Saturday. Subscriptions cost US$29.99 a month or CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for free?

Fans in Belgium can watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for free thanks to Sporza and VRT. The public broadcaster in Flemish-speaking Belgium has loads of the Classics, most of which go out on TV, on the VRT Max streaming platform, and simply on the Sporza website.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in Belgium right now, and Sporza is your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

