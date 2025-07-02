Multi-screen view to return to TNT Sports for Tour de France, no highlights on Quest

TNT Sports and Discovery+ are the only place to watch every minute live of the Tour, ITV to show live racing and highlights

Tour de France multi-screen view
The multi-screen feature will return for the Tour de France, TNT Sports announced on Wednesday afternoon, as the British broadcaster announced its plans for the French Grand Tour.

The quad screen will allows fans to watch the race from multiple angles at the same time, alongside the normal race feed. It was a feature used at this year's Giro d'Italia for the first time, and was employed by teams to see different angles of the race as well as those watching along on television.

