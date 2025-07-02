Multi-screen view to return to TNT Sports for Tour de France, no highlights on Quest

The multi-screen feature will return for the Tour de France, TNT Sports announced on Wednesday afternoon, as the British broadcaster announced its plans for the French Grand Tour.

The quad screen will allows fans to watch the race from multiple angles at the same time, alongside the normal race feed. It was a feature used at this year's Giro d'Italia for the first time, and was employed by teams to see different angles of the race as well as those watching along on television.

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) coverage will be available in the UK on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+, with every minute of the live action available through the platform. In Ireland, TNT Sports can be accessed via television subscriptions.

Unlike the Giro, however, there will be no free-to-air highlights on Quest, with ITV instead providing this service. This will be the final time that ITV show the race live or in highlight form, though, with WBD in sole possession of the rights from 2026 onwards. Only TNT Sports has the rights to show all of every stage.

TNT Sports also revealed its line-up for the Tour, with regulars Orla Chennaoui, Adam Blythe, Robbie McEwen, Rob Hatch and Sean Kelly joined by Luke Rowe, Michael Matthews, Matt White, Owain Doull, Zdeněk Štybar, Larry Warbasse and Jonathan Vaughters at times over the three weeks..

Blythe, Jens Voigt and the recently-retired Romain Bardet will be on the motorbike reporting from close to the peloton, as well. The motorbike reporters will operate their own handheld camera, offering new insights.

The quad screen, available on Discovery+ and on TNT Sports' red button, will combine available race feeds from the helicopters and motorbikes following the race, opening up new ways to consume the action.

"In a golden era for the sport, cycling continues to captivate our audiences as riders keep pushing the boundaries of what is physically possible on a bike. To match the level of thrilling racing from the peloton, we are levelling up our coverage of this historic race this year to include even more ways for fans to enjoy every stage in all their glory," Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, said.

"We are excited to introduce new storytelling innovations such as our quad screen feature. And by adding another superstar storyteller in Romain Bardet to our presentation team alongside fellow legends of the sport, we know fans will benefit from fresh insights and experience, ensuring our coverage is fit for the modern era. This ultimate cycling package has already attracted the attention of some the world’s biggest brands, which we have partnered with the further enhance our storytelling, and we know our viewers will love the enhanced coverage we will deliver this year."

To discover how to watch the Tour de France in the UK and across the world, read our full streaming guide.