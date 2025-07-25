How to watch Tour de France stage 19: TV details, live streams, time schedule for final mountain stage

Watch stage 19 of the Tour de France today as the yellow jersey battle comes to a conclusion on the final mountain stage, with all the details here on live streams, TV coverage, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The nineteenth stage of the 2025 Tour de France gets underway at 12:40 UK time (BST) with the finish expected around 16:18 BST.

Stage 19 measures 129.9 kilometres, starting in Albertville and finishing at the Ski resort of La Plagne. There are five climbs on the menu, beginning with the Côte d'Hery--sur-Ugine, the Col des Saises, the Col du Pré and the Cormet de Roseland. A long run down into the valley precedes the final ascent to La Plagne, which is steady but long at 19km and high at a peak of above 2,000 metres of altitude.

Tadej Pogačar wears the yellow jersey and, with two only mildly hilly stages remaining, this represents Jonas Vingegaard's final chance to somehow turn this Tour around.

We have a full Tour de France TV guide, or read on for all the key details on how to watch Tour de France stage 19 online, on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tour de France stage 19 in the UK

In the UK, stage 19 of the Tour de France is being broadcast live on ITV4, ITVX, TNT Sports 1, and Discovery+.

ITV's coverage is totally free, on ITV4 for terrestrial TV viewers and ITVX for those watching online. Coverage starts at 12:15 BST.

TNT Sports 1 is the channel for pay-TV viewers, and Discovery+ (£30.99/month) is its streaming platform, where you'll also find bonus features like 'quad-screen'. Coverage gets underway in both cases at 12:35 BST.

How to watch stage 19 of the Tour de France in the US and Canada

In the US, fans can watch stage 19 of the Tour de France on NBC, where coverage starts at 07:00 ET. NBC's streaming platform is Peacock ($7.99/month).

Over the border in Canada, cycling streamer FloBikes ($39.99/month) is showing stage 19 of the Tour de France, starting at 7am ET.

Watch the Tour de France stage 19 in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch stage 17 of the Tour de France on the main SBS channel and the SBS On Demand streaming platform, with coverage starting at 21:25 AEST. Both are free to watch.

Can I watch stage 19 of the Tour de France for free?

You can watch stage 19 of the Tour de France today, July 25, for free on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on SBS and SBS On Demand in Australia. Additionally, many European countries – including France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium – have free Tour de France coverage via public broadcasters.

How to watch Tour de France stage 19 from anywhere

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

NordVPN is the best, according to our friends across the office at TechRadar and Tom's Guide.

Tour de France stage 19 timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Start Finish (earliest) France (local) 13:40 CET 17:18 CET UK 12:40 BST 16:18 BST US 07:40 ET 11:18 ET Australia 21::40 AEST 01:18 AEST (Saturday)

What time is the Tour de France on TV today?

Many broadcasters are showing stage 19 of the Tour de France in full, from the first kilometre to the last, today.

In the UK, both ITV and TNT Sports are starting at 12:15 BST.

In the US, NBC's coverage starts at 07:00 ET, as does Flobikes' in Canada.

It's a late one for fans in Australia; SBS' coverage of stage 19 of the Tour de France starts at 21:20 and finishes in the early hours of Saturday.

