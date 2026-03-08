How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 live streams: Everything you need to catch the race with the coolest trophy in pro cycling

Tirreno-Adriatico, also known as the 'Race of the Two Seas', is one of the first key stage races on the men's WorldTour calendar. It runs over seven days from March 9 to March 15, and will feature 15,550 metres of climbing, up 950 metres on last year's edition. The action starts at 11:40pm GMT on Monday.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 online and potentially for free – from anywhere.

For the 2026 and 61st edition, the 'La Corsa dei Due Mari' follows its traditional race route that crosses Italy from the Tyrrhenian coast to the Adriatic coast. It not only provides breathtaking scenery, but for the winner, the prize of what is considered the coolest trophy in cycling – the Sea Master Trophy is the ultimate goal at the end of the seven stages and 1,165.5km of racing.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 online

What to expect at Tirreno-Adriatico 2026

With a star-studded line-up, Tirreno-Adriatico seriously rivals Paris-Nice (on at the same time) for your choice of live cycling viewing. As teams are split across both events, it's also a great opportunity for an early-season GC win, and for the big names to lay down a marker for the Grand Tours, which begin in early May with the Giro d'Italia.

The seven-day route features a mix of flat sprinter stages, hilly, and mountainous terrain. Highlights include a sharp 15% kick to the line in San Gimignano on Stage 2 and a challenging hilly 29.1km circuit in Camerino on Stage 6, which will test the legs of the field.

Last year's edition was won by Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who pipped home rider Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) for the GC victory. However, Ayuso will not defend his title as he will be on the start line at Paris-Nice for his new team, Lidl-Trek.

The start list for Tirreno-Adriatico is a who's who of WorldTour cycling and includes past Grand Tour winners, including Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

Elsewhere, the rising talents of Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates), last year's Paris-Nice winner Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 runner-up Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will all be challenging for the overall GC win.

The star-studded start list is completed with the token riders that are just Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor PRT).

(Image credit: Tirreno-Adriatico)

Can I watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 for free?

Yes. Fans in Australia, Italy, France, Spain and Belgium can watch the 2026 Tirreno-Adriatico for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, the race will be shown on TV and online by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster.

Viewers in the host country of Italy can watch Tirreno-Adriatico for free on RAI.

In France, fans can watch on the public broadcaster France Télévisions, with streaming on their FranceTV platform.

In Belgium, Flemish-speakers can watch on Sporza's website or on RTBF's streaming platform, Auvio. Fans in Spain can also watch with RTVE.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a strong VPN to get your usual free cycling streams while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 while abroad

If you're outside your usual country while Tirreno-Adriatico is on, you may think you'd struggle to watch the race due to geo-restrictions in place for different viewing regions. But a VPN is a simple and safe way around this.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your usual streaming services when you're far from home. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar rate NordVPN as the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price. NordVPN is also offering a sign-up bonus of an exclusive Amazon gift card, worth up to $50.

Get 74% off NordVPN + a FREE Amazon Gift Card With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, NordVPN is our favorite VPN for streaming and privacy. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and we currently have an exclusive offer for an Amazon gift card valued up to $50 – that's a win!

Want to know more about VPNs? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

Have a read and see if you fancy giving one a go. Beware: not all VPNs work for streaming, so it's worth going for a trusted recommendation. We use NordVPN and find it to be fastest and most reliable option.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 in the UK

In the UK, the race will be shown on TNT Sports and also streamed on Discovery+, with a package now priced at £30.99 a month.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2026 in the US and Canada

For viewers in the US, this year's coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico is on Max.

Plans start at $10.99 a month but you'll need the plan with live sports, which is $18.49 a month or $184.99 a year (paying upfront saves you $36).

If you're an Amazon Prime member, it's easiest to sign up to HBO Max via Amazon Prime – pricing is the same.

You can also access Max via North America's YouTube TV streaming service, which comes with a free trial.

In Canada, Flobikes offers Tirreno-Adriatico live streams. Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.