Strade Bianche follows Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as the second WorldTour one-day race of the season, and has quickly become one of the most thrilling races of the year in its short lifetime. Iconic for its white roads - the eponymous strade bianche - the event takes place over sectors of white gravel roads before finishing in Siena. Its known for its beauty as well as its brutality.

Below, Cycling Weekly has laid out all the key information on broadcasters and live streams so you can watch Strade Bianche wherever you are.

Quick guide to watching Strade Bianche 2025

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Max (from $18.49/mon)

Max (from $18.49/mon) Canada: Flobikes ($39.99/mon)

Flobikes ($39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (Free)

Free live stream: SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium)

SBS (Australia), RAI (Italy), Sporza, Auvio (Belgium) Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Can I watch Strade Bianche for free?

Fans in Australia, Italy and Belgium can watch Strade Bianche for free thanks to broadcasters in their regions.

In Australia, Strade Bianche will be shown on TV and online with English commentary by SBS, the country's public service broadcaster. Head to SBS On Demand to start streaming.

In Italy, the race is with public broadcaster RAI on their RAI Play web player, while Flemish and French speaking Belgians are both catered for through VRT/Sporza and RTBF/Auvio respectively.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're not in any of these countries right now, and these channels are your usual port of call, you'll need a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad – more on that below.

How to watch Strade Bianche while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations of using a VPN...

– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?

How to watch Strade Bianche in the UK

In the UK, Strade Bianche will be shown on TNT Sports 3, or can be streamed on its sister platform Discovery+, priced at £30.99 a month.

TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but customers can get the channels cheaper with certain TV packages. Virgin Media, Sky TV and EE mobile customers can purchase TNT Sports as part of a package.

How to watch Strade Bianche in the US and Canada

For viewers in the US, this year's coverage of Strade Bianche is on Max, which will cost $18.49 a month for the package including live sports.

Flobikes is in charge of broadcasting the race in Canada (but US Flobikes subscribers will be locked out for rights reasons). Subscriptions cost CA$39.99 a month, with big savings on annual plans.

What to expect at Strade Bianche 2026

Strade Bianche is the second step in the Classics season, a warm-up for what's to come later. Both men's and women's versions of the race run on the same day, with hard, attacking racing expected in both, as well as the iconic finish in the centre of the beautiful Tuscan city of Siena.

The defending champion, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has won the past two editions and will be on the start line, alongside 2023 winner Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5). In the women's race, last year's winner Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez), as well as Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), who won in 2024, will both take the start, as will Kopecky's team-mate Anna van der Breggen, who was second last year.

Last year saw Pogačar attack with Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Pidcock, before going solo with 18km to go, while in the women's race Vollering and Van der Breggen sprinted it out together on the final climb.

What time is Strade Bianche on? Schedule

The coverage of Strade Bianche in the UK runs from 10.30am-1pm GMT for the women's race, followed by 1pm-4.30pm GMT for the men's race.

In the US, Strade coverage starts at 5.45 (ET), while coverage in Canada begins at 6am EST.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.