Strade Bianche 2026 women's start list: All 126 riders confirmed

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) will defend her Strade Bianche title on Saturday as one of the 126 riders now confirmed on the start list.

The Dutchwoman, riding in her second season with her French team, will face a number of her key rivals in Tuscany, including the reigning Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), the two-time world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), the rider Vollering outsprinted to win Omloop Nieuwsblad last weekend.

There will be 21 teams of six riders competing in the Italian one-day Classic. Among them are the top WorldTour teams, as well as five local Continental teams: Aromitalia Vaiano, Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria, Team Mendespeck E-Work, Top Girls Fassa Bortolo and Vini Fantini-BePink.

Starting and finishing in Siena, the peloton will race 133km, including 11 gravel sectors.

The confirmed start list is published in full below. This information was shared by the race organiser, RCS, on Thursday.

FDJ United – Suez

1. Demi Vollering

2. Juliette Berthet

3. Elise Chabbey

4. Léa Curinier

5. Franziska Koch

6. Amber Kraak

AG Insurance – Soudal

11. Kim Le Court-Pienaar

12. Mireia Benito

13. Letizia Borghesi

14. Lore De Schepper

15. Justine Ghekiere

16. Urška Žigart

Aromitalia Vaiano

21. Fanny Bonini

22. Lucia Brillante Romeo

23. Romina Costantini

24. Virginia Iaccarino

25. Maya Kingma

26. Eleonora La Bella

Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto

31. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney

32. Neve Bradbury

33. Rosa Klöser

34. Anastasiya Kolesava

35. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig

36. Soraya Paladin

EF Education–Oatly

41. Magdeleine Vallières

42. Nina Berton

43. Henrietta Christie

44. Cédrine Kerbaol

45. Alexis Magner

46. Noemi Rüegg

Fenix–Premier Tech

51. Puck Pieterse

52. Millie Couzens

53. Yara Kastelijn

54. Flora Perkins

55. Christina Schweinberger

56. Marthe Truyen

Isolmant–Premac–Vittoria

61. Giulia Bisso

62. Claudia Comacchio

63. Lara Crestanello

64. Valeria Curnis

65. Martina Silvestri

66. Valentina Zanzi

Lidl–Trek

71. Shirin van Anrooij

72. Linda Brand

73. Niamh Fisher-Black

74. Riejanne Markus

75. Amanda Spratt

76. Margot Vanpachtenbeke

Liv AlUla Jayco

81. Monica Trinca Colonel

82. Caroline Andersson

83. Silke Smulders

84. Josie Talbot

85. Matilde Vitillo

86. Ella Wyllie

Ma Petite Entreprise

91. Noémie Abgrall

92. Laura Asencio

93. Morgane Coston

94. Clémence Latimier

95. Célia Le Mouël

96. Océane Mahé

Movistar

101. Liane Lippert

102. Francesca Barale

103. Aude Biannic

104. Ana Vitória Magalhães

105. Sara Martín

106. Arlenis Sierra

St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93

111. Heidi Franz

112. Alicia González

113. Alison Jackson

114. Émilie Morier

115. Solène Muller

116. Caroline Wreszin

Team Mendelspeck E-Work

121. Camilla Bezzone

122. Eleonora Deotto

123. Giulia Giuliani

124. Elena Pirrone

125. Sara Segala

126. Giorgia Serena

Team Picnic PostNL

131. Eleonora Ciabocco

132. Audrey De Keersmaeker

133. Gaia Masetti

134. Dilyxine Miermont

135. Josie Nelson

136. Mara Roldan

Team SD Worx-Protime

141. Lotte Kopecky

142. Mischa Bredewold

143. Femke Gerritse

144. Steffi Häberlin

145. Anna van der Breggen

146. Nienke Vinke

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

151. Pauline Ferrand Prevot

152. Femke de Vries

153. Daniek Hengeveld

154. Katharina Sadnik

155. Sarah van Dam

156. Marianne Vos

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

161. Monica Castagna

162. Elisa De Vallier

163. Sara Luccon

164. Marta Pavesi

165. Chiara Reghini

166. Alessia Zambelli

UAE Team ADQ

171. Elisa Longo Borghini

172. Paula Blasi

173. Mavi García

174. Erica Magnaldi

175. Silvia Persico

176. Dominika Wlodarczyk

Uno-X Mobility

181. Katrine Aalerud

182. Ingvild Gåskjenn

183. Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset

184. Anouska Koster

185. Mie Bjørndal Ottestad

186. Francesca Pellegrini

BPK Vini Fantini - Epink

191. Sofia Arici

192. Misia Belotti

193. Irene Cagnazzo

194. Andrea Casagranda

195. Gaia Segato

196. Elisa Valtulini

VolkerWessels Cycling Team

201. Anne Knijnenburg

202. Laura Molenaar

203. Esmée Peperkamp

204. Maud Rijnbeek

205. Sabrina Stultiens

206. Sophie von Berswordt