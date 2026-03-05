Strade Bianche 2026 women's start list: All 126 riders confirmed

Tour de France Femmes winners Demi Vollering and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot set for first battle of the year

Demi Vollering at Strade Bianche
Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) will defend her Strade Bianche title on Saturday as one of the 126 riders now confirmed on the start list.

The Dutchwoman, riding in her second season with her French team, will face a number of her key rivals in Tuscany, including the reigning Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), the two-time world champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), the rider Vollering outsprinted to win Omloop Nieuwsblad last weekend.

FDJ United – Suez

1. Demi Vollering
2. Juliette Berthet
3. Elise Chabbey
4. Léa Curinier
5. Franziska Koch
6. Amber Kraak

AG Insurance – Soudal

11. Kim Le Court-Pienaar
12. Mireia Benito
13. Letizia Borghesi
14. Lore De Schepper
15. Justine Ghekiere
16. Urška Žigart

Aromitalia Vaiano

21. Fanny Bonini
22. Lucia Brillante Romeo
23. Romina Costantini
24. Virginia Iaccarino
25. Maya Kingma
26. Eleonora La Bella

Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto

31. Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney
32. Neve Bradbury
33. Rosa Klöser
34. Anastasiya Kolesava
35. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig
36. Soraya Paladin

EF Education–Oatly

41. Magdeleine Vallières
42. Nina Berton
43. Henrietta Christie
44. Cédrine Kerbaol
45. Alexis Magner
46. Noemi Rüegg

Fenix–Premier Tech

51. Puck Pieterse
52. Millie Couzens
53. Yara Kastelijn
54. Flora Perkins
55. Christina Schweinberger
56. Marthe Truyen

Isolmant–Premac–Vittoria

61. Giulia Bisso
62. Claudia Comacchio
63. Lara Crestanello
64. Valeria Curnis
65. Martina Silvestri
66. Valentina Zanzi

Lidl–Trek

71. Shirin van Anrooij
72. Linda Brand
73. Niamh Fisher-Black
74. Riejanne Markus
75. Amanda Spratt
76. Margot Vanpachtenbeke

Liv AlUla Jayco

81. Monica Trinca Colonel
82. Caroline Andersson
83. Silke Smulders
84. Josie Talbot
85. Matilde Vitillo
86. Ella Wyllie

Ma Petite Entreprise

91. Noémie Abgrall
92. Laura Asencio
93. Morgane Coston
94. Clémence Latimier
95. Célia Le Mouël
96. Océane Mahé

Movistar

101. Liane Lippert
102. Francesca Barale
103. Aude Biannic
104. Ana Vitória Magalhães
105. Sara Martín
106. Arlenis Sierra

St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93

111. Heidi Franz
112. Alicia González
113. Alison Jackson
114. Émilie Morier
115. Solène Muller
116. Caroline Wreszin

Team Mendelspeck E-Work

121. Camilla Bezzone
122. Eleonora Deotto
123. Giulia Giuliani
124. Elena Pirrone
125. Sara Segala
126. Giorgia Serena

Team Picnic PostNL

131. Eleonora Ciabocco
132. Audrey De Keersmaeker
133. Gaia Masetti
134. Dilyxine Miermont
135. Josie Nelson
136. Mara Roldan

Team SD Worx-Protime

141. Lotte Kopecky
142. Mischa Bredewold
143. Femke Gerritse
144. Steffi Häberlin
145. Anna van der Breggen
146. Nienke Vinke

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

151. Pauline Ferrand Prevot
152. Femke de Vries
153. Daniek Hengeveld
154. Katharina Sadnik
155. Sarah van Dam
156. Marianne Vos

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo

161. Monica Castagna
162. Elisa De Vallier
163. Sara Luccon
164. Marta Pavesi
165. Chiara Reghini
166. Alessia Zambelli

UAE Team ADQ

171. Elisa Longo Borghini
172. Paula Blasi
173. Mavi García
174. Erica Magnaldi
175. Silvia Persico
176. Dominika Wlodarczyk

Uno-X Mobility

181. Katrine Aalerud
182. Ingvild Gåskjenn
183. Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset
184. Anouska Koster
185. Mie Bjørndal Ottestad
186. Francesca Pellegrini

BPK Vini Fantini - Epink

191. Sofia Arici
192. Misia Belotti
193. Irene Cagnazzo
194. Andrea Casagranda
195. Gaia Segato
196. Elisa Valtulini

VolkerWessels Cycling Team

201. Anne Knijnenburg
202. Laura Molenaar
203. Esmée Peperkamp
204. Maud Rijnbeek
205. Sabrina Stultiens
206. Sophie von Berswordt

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

