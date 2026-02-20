'For the first time I feel truly understood' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot extends contract with Visma-Lease a Bike

Pauline Ferrand Prévot has signed for a further year with the Visma-Lease a Bike team, extending her contract to the end of 2028.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and Paris-Roubaix champion says she loves being at the Dutch team and that "I don't see myself going anywhere else".

Whether that means she intends to retire at the end of the 2028 season – which will see her set the Olympic Games in Los Angeles as a major goal – remains to be seen.

"I really love being part of this team and I feel happy and at home here," she said in a statement issued by the team. "For the first time I feel truly understood, both as a person and as a rider. I don’t see myself going anywhere else.

"Next year, I want to focus on developing my time trial skills," she added. "Together with the team, we have made that our objective. I also hope to perform at my best at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, which is an exciting long-term goal."

Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge said the team was proud to have the Frenchwoman on board for another year: "Pauline belongs to the absolute top of women’s cycling," he said in the statement, adding: "Pauline represents ambition and belief, and she plays an important role in the development and visibility of women’s cycling. We are proud that she continues that journey with us."

Team manager Rutger Tijssen said Ferrand-Prévot's drive and high standards "raises the level of the entire team".

"Pauline is an exceptional athlete," Tijssen said, "but what truly sets her apart is how she combines ambition with a constant drive to develop. She sets high standards for herself and for us as staff. Not only in races, but in preparation and in mindset. That raises the level of the entire team. Her long-term commitment strengthens belief and confidence across the team."

The 34-year-old signed to the Dutch outfit for 2025 following a year-long contract with Ineos Grenadiers that saw her target and win gold at the Paris Olympics mountain bike cross-country race.

Returning to road racing for the first time in seven years with Visma-Lease a Bike last year, Ferrand-Prévot shocked many by soloing to victory at Paris-Roubaix before going on to win the Tour de France Femmes in July.