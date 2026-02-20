'For the first time I feel truly understood' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot extends contract with Visma-Lease a Bike

Tour de France Femmes champ signs for another year and makes LA Olympics a major goal with the team

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot at the Tour de France Femmes
Pauline Ferrand Prévot has signed for a further year with the Visma-Lease a Bike team, extending her contract to the end of 2028.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and Paris-Roubaix champion says she loves being at the Dutch team and that "I don't see myself going anywhere else".

Whether that means she intends to retire at the end of the 2028 season – which will see her set the Olympic Games in Los Angeles as a major goal – remains to be seen.

"I really love being part of this team and I feel happy and at home here," she said in a statement issued by the team. "For the first time I feel truly understood, both as a person and as a rider. I don’t see myself going anywhere else.

Visma-Lease a Bike CEO Richard Plugge said the team was proud to have the Frenchwoman on board for another year: "Pauline belongs to the absolute top of women’s cycling," he said in the statement, adding: "Pauline represents ambition and belief, and she plays an important role in the development and visibility of women’s cycling. We are proud that she continues that journey with us."

