Dylan Johnson, Russell Finsterwald and Haley Smith headline 80-rider Wild Card pool vying for spots in the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix

Life Time today unveiled a stacked roster of Wild Card participants, including some familiar names like Russell Finsterwald, Dylan Johnson, Haley Smith and Emily Newsom.

Entering its fifth year, the Life Time Grand Prix is the most prestigious off-road racing series in America. The series features the most challenging gravel and mountain bike events across the country, contested by a hand-picked cast of 44 international contestants vying for the overall series title and a big chunk of change.

Introduced ahead of the 2025 season, the Wild Card process gives riders who were not selected in the initial selection a chance to make their mark. To be selected as a Wild Card, athletes must have applied for the 2026 series, indicated they want to be included in the Wild Card pool, and must compete at both the Sea Otter Classic Gravel and Unbound. Wild Card riders will be scored on their performances at these two events, with the top three women and men being added to the 2026 Grand Prix.

In 2025, the Wild Card race led to a breakout series performance by Cameron Jones, who not only rode himself into the series, but he also won Unbound and Little Sugar before unseating Keegan Swenson for the first time since the series' inception to take the overall series title.

“The Wild Card selection has quickly become one of the most anticipated elements of the Life Time Grand Prix, and the caliber of the 2026 roster reflects the incredible depth we’re seeing in off-road cycling today,” said Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President of Events at Life Time and Director of the Life Time Grand Prix.

"The Wild Card spots are proof that the Life Time Grand Prix cares about finding the strongest riders on the scene,” added Cameron Jones.“It gave me the chance to prove that a Wild Card entry isn’t just a filler spot, it’s a chance for a genuine contender to shake up the standings. I truly believe that the talent pool is deep enough now that we may well see another Wild Card take the overall title in 2026.”

Life Time has reserved six slots in the Grand Prix for Wild Card riders, three in the women’s field and three in the men’s field. But the competition will be stiff as nearly 80 riders have applied to be part of the Wild Card pool.

These hopefuls aren’t unknown names by any means. There’s Dylan Johnson, the prominent YouTuber has participated in the series four consecutive years but missed out on selection due to a 2025 season riddled with bad luck.

Likewise, Russell Finsterwald has participated in every Grand Prix since its inception, finishing in the top 10 of the overall standings three times. He’ll surely be one to watch in the Wild Card race. Other notable names include Lance Haidet, Adam Roberge and Cole Davis.

On the women’s side, the big name in the Wild Card pool is Haley Smith. An Olympian from Canada, Smith is the only other woman besides Sofia Gomez Villafañe to have won the series, and she's been a consistent name in the field. But a below-par season saw her missing out on selection. Other familiar faces include former WorldTour rider Emily Newsom, Deanna Mayles, Hannah Shell and Brit Danni Shrosbree.

The 2026 Life Time Grand Prix kicks off on Thursday, April 16th, at the Sea Otter Classic. Unbound Gravel, the world’s premier gravel race, follows on Saturday, May 30th.

Wild Card Roster - Men

Carter Anderson

Martins Blums

Caleb Bottcher

Hayden Clarke

Cole Davis

Andrew Dillman

Derek Dotlich

Griffin Easter

Nicolò Ferrazzo

Russell Finsterwald

Kyle FryJulien Gagné

Truman Glasgow

Joe Goettl

Lance Haidet

Piotr Havik

Cole House

Dylan Johnson

Yusuf Johnson

Kyle Kalish

Nathan Knowles

Lasse Konecny

Alban Lakata

Michael Lambert

Mathijs Loman

Sampo Malinen

Justin McQuerry

Leandro Messineo

Daxton Mock

Lawrence Naesen

Henry Nelson

Amaette Nsek

Gustave Orain

Jonas Orset

Ethan Overson

Ethan Pauly

Georwill Perez Roman

Cullen Perkey

Matt Pike

David Ramon Rubinat

Jacob Richards

Adam Roberge

Brody Sanderson

Miguel Santillanes Garcia

Tim Savre

Rogan Smart

Marcus Spratt

Nathaniel Spratt

Travis Stedman

Nathan Surowiec

Skyler Taylor

Jose Eduardo Tijerina Cuesta

Daniel Van Der Walt

Jacob Velasco

Cory Wallace

Chase Wark

Alex Wild

Matthew Wilson

Wild Card Roster - Women

Gabriella Arnold

Laurie Arseneault

Anet Barrera

Charlotte Clarke

Leslie Ethridge

Natalia Franco Villegas

Elizabeth Hermolle

Siena Hermon

Michelle Howe

Caitlyn Kellogg

MJ Lopez Aguirre

Colleen Maher

Deanna Mayles

Cristina Harner

Emily Newsom

Lejla Njemcevic

Florence Normand

Laurel Quinones

Jenna Rinehart

Hannah Shell

Danielle Shrosbree

Sierra Sims

Haley Smith

Jen Tavé

Michaela Thompson

Sofia Waite