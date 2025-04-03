'You shouldn’t be riding 40mm tyres in a gravel race' — Dylan Johnson on tyre optimisation, wind tunnel testing and growing up as 'a weird kid who only cared about bikes’

Anne-Marije Rook geeks out with pro racer, cycling coach and YouTuber Dylan Johnson about the gravel racing tweaks that can make you faster

Image of pro racer, cycling coach and YouTuber Dylan Johnson
(Image credit: Taylor Chase / Life Time Grand Prix)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

If you’re into gravel racing, chances are you’ve stumbled across Dylan Johnson’s YouTube channel, where he unpacks everything from training tips and tyre tread to crank lengths with the precision of a lab tech and the enthusiasm of a kid permanently stoked on bike life—because, well, that’s pretty much who he is.

Johnson’s been hooked on cycling since he was a self-described “weird kid that only cared about riding bikes.” Fast forward a couple of decades, and he’s now a top-10 Unbound Gravel finisher, a respected coach running his own business, and a consistent face in the Life Time Grand Prix. Oh, and he’s racked up more than 193,000 YouTube subscribers along the way by sharing his “very strong opinions about cycling,” as he puts it, backed by science, training insights and the occasional hot take.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1