The future of speed: 5 aero trends that will shape the next era of road racing

Gazing into the (aerodynamically-optimised) crystal ball, here are some predictions based on reasonably solid circumstantial evidence

Sweet Protection/Uno-X windtunnel testing
(Image credit: Sweet Protection/Uno-X)
Tyler Boucher's avatar
By
published

Professional road racing is a conservative place, steeped in tradition and history. Much of the sport’s institutional knowledge is held by former racers and career soigneurs and mechanics who operate under a “this is how we’ve always done it” mentality. Other cycling disciplines were quicker to embrace changes like aerodynamic optimisation, progressive bike fits and wider tyres, but these changes have been slow to catch on in the pro peloton. Will 2025 be the year that these innovations begin to snowball?

For example, after remaining relatively static for decades, pro bike fits have finally begun changing in the last few seasons. Saddles are moving forward, crank arms are shorter, and handlebar positions are narrower and longer. In short, road racing positions are increasingly looking like time trial positions. And, shocker: riders are faster in these positions. While they may seem groundbreaking, the exact same modifications have been integrated into track racing for some time now—at least the last two Olympic cycles.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1