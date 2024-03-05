The UCI is banning time trial helmet optimisations - one day after Giro lid broke cover

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, is to carry out a review into its helmet regulations in light of some extreme examples worn by teams.

In a press release on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson also revealed that the "head sock" which accompanies Specialized's TT5 helmet is to be banned from 2 April.

The TT5 was subject to a review by the UCI, which concluded that the head sock was a "non-essential" component, and thus would be banned from April. It has been in use since the 2022 Tour de France.

The 'head sock' on Specialized's TT5 helmet has been ruled "non-essential" (Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

However, fresh helmet technology keeps on coming. On Monday, Visma-Lease a Bike wore their new helmet from Giro on stage one of Tirreno-Adriatico. It has an enormous visor, and a large frontal protrusion that appears to help bridge the area between head and hands when they are rested on the bar extensions.

The fresh take on an aero lid follows other models like Uno-X's Redeemer 2Vi, and the TT5. There has also been EF Education-EasyPost's 'duck-bill' POC Tempor TT helmets over the years, with these looking less weird the longer time has gone on.

The POC and Giro helmets were named specifically in the UCI's press release, along with Bahrain-Victorious' Rudy Project Windgream HL 85, which also made its debut on Monday at Tirreno.

"The UCI acknowledges that while this [they] may not directly contravene existing UCI Regulations, it raises a significant issue concerning the current and wider trend in time trial helmet design," the spokesperson said. "Which focuses more on performance than the primary function of a helmet, namely to ensure the safety of the wearer in the event of a fall.

"In view of the evolution of these situations as well as other problems encountered in recent years, in relation to the requirement for commercial availability, the ban on non-essential components and the shape and size of time trial helmets, the UCI will undertake a review of its rules on the design and use of helmets in competition.

"By doing so, it wishes to ensure that they set a clear framework that is consistent with the objectives targeted. Any modification to these rules will be communicated rapidly after its adoption by the competent UCI bodies."

On Specialized's TT5, the spokesperson said: "After conducting a thorough process, which included consultation with Specialized, as well as examination of documentation linked to the helmet’s certification, safety instructions, and information from public sources, it was concluded that the head sock is a “non-essential” component (article 1.3.033 of the UCI Regulations).

"As a result, the head sock integrated into the TT5 helmet will no longer be permitted for use at events on the UCI International Calendar, effective from 2 April, 2024."

The fresh review comes day after a separate study into hookless rims was announced by the UCI.

De Gendt's crash was attributed by many to the tyre/rim system (Image credit: Getty Images)

The review was triggered after Lotto Dstny rider Thomas De Gendt was involved in a heavy crash, which was widely attributed to the use of hookless rims and tubeless tyres - those this was denied by wheel supplier Zipp and tyre supplier Vittoria.

Last Friday, the UCI said that it had "decided to study the situation as a matter of urgency with a view to taking a rapid decision in the interest of rider safety".