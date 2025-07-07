Smaller bars, 'normal' cranks and wider tyres: here are 9 trends we spotted at the Tour de France

The new tech being used at the tour often shapes future products. The question is, should you be copying the pros?

Bianchi Aero bike
Deep section wheels are commonplace, but current thinking sees some opting for deeper wheels at the front. Many, so deep they're soon to be illegal under changes to UCI rules.
From January 2026 next year the UCI brings in sweeping rule changes that outlaw narrow handlebars, ‘faster’ gears, and deep wheels. But what are the tech trends we spotted at this year’s Tour De France, is there anything we should be copying to make our own bikes faster, and which brands will have the biggest headaches when the rule changes take effect?

Carbon spokes are in

