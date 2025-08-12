Wahoo updates Kickr Rollr with onboard power for more accurate readings

Once upon a time rollers were the only way to train indoors. Even the advent of the early turbos did little to diminish their popularity; without a fixed wheel they developed balance and handling that translated to the road, not to mention their portability and ease of set-up.

But then turbo trainers got smart and quickly rollers seemed rather quaint. Still well-suited for pre- and post-race use or for technophobes wanting to channel their inner-Merckx, they otherwise lacked the data that was now driving many people’s training experience. The birth of virtual training might have sounded the death knell for the humble rollers, were it not for a few die-hard devotees, and the somewhat unlikely interest of Wahoo.

Releasing a set of smart rollers in 2022, called Kickr Rollr, was likely something of a gamble. However, by retaining many of the appealing elements of the original it worked. Faff-free and with the rear wheel free to move but now secured front wheel, Rollr could be sold to beginners and experienced cyclists alike. But still it lacked the immersive experience that was the key selling point of most of the best smart trainers. Until now.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The updated features, which are available to existing Rollr users via a software update and new owners from initial set up, promises consistent power readings that will allow users to better follow structured training plans. While Wahoo doesn’t suggest that the readings will match the accuracy of its smart trainer, the Kickr, or its smart bike, the Kickr Bike, due to the free-moving rear wheel, it does claim a “dependable performance for riders less concerned with precision and more focused on their fitness journey”.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

The onboard power and the claim of consistent power readings should also deliver Rollr users a better virtual riding experience, with the smart rollers working with the likes of Wahoo’s own SYSTM and Zwift, Rouvy, TrainingPeaks and other virtual training apps.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

However, for those requiring greater accuracy, a new Power Meter Connect feature enables users to pair the Rollr with the brand’s Speedplay Power Pedals as well power meters from third parties. This should open up the world of virtual racing where precise power numbers are required.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

“We’re excited to announce this latest update to the KICKR ROLLR, bringing consistent power readings to a trainer already known for its simplicity and ease of use,” says Gareth Joyce, CEO of Wahoo. “The KICKR ROLLR is a perfect choice for those riders starting their indoor cycling journey thanks to its natural ride feel, quick set-up, and now the ability to train with power based data insights.”

The Kickr Rollr retails at £549.99 / $699.99. As mentioned, existing users can access the new features via a software update.