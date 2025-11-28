After 3,000km training for one of the world's toughest gravel races, I believe the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 is the new benchmark - now an incredible 20% off this Black Friday

The Wahoo Kickr Core is one of the American company's best smart indoor trainers and for very good reason. It offers a realistic, accurate, and immersive riding experience built into a durable and cost-effective package. The original Core's reign at the top lasted nearly seven years, but there's now a new model in town - the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click - which has been updated with several modcons borrowed from the range-topping Wahoo Kickr V6.

The headline specifications are up there with some of the premium smart trainers - a maximum power output of 1,800W, Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, 16% gradient simulation, and a claimed maximum accuracy deviation of +/-2 per cent. From experience, these figures are all you need to ensure an accurate and realistic indoor cycling experience.

I've spent a good few months and some 3,000km on the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 and can vouch for its refined build quality, improved leg layout and platform, and new Wi-Fi and Race Mode settings. Sure, Wahoo has kept much of the design blueprint unchanged from the original Core, which has helped keep the price down and retained the familiarity that made the original so well-received and successful.

I used the Core 2 to train for Gravel Burn, a super-tough seven-day stage race in South Africa. The controlled environment of Zwift, the accuracy, and the realism of the Core 2 helped me nail my intervals and recovery rides with precision, ultimately equipping me with the form to finish in the top 50 overall and 5th place in my age category.

At launch, the Kickr Core 2 had a £499.99 / €549.99 sticker price, which aligned with the outgoing model and was something I praised in my review, especially given the original Kickr Core retailed at £699 in 2018. To help brighten your week and winter training, I've trawled the internet to source some deals and have just spotted this incredible Black Friday Zwift deal on the Wahoo Kickr Core with Zwift Cog and Click.

In this incredible deal, Zwift has lopped £100 / €150 off the RRP - meaning you can get yourself or a loved one the best smart indoor trainer for £399.99 / €399.99.

To sweeten the deal even further, you get two months of Zwift free with the purchase.