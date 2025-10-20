The gravel race you've never heard of with Tom Pidcock and a chance of Rhino: everything you need to know about Gravel Burn 2025

Gravel cycling is here to stay and while there are myriad one-day 'gravel classics' being staged all over the world - some involving unique concepts such as Life Time Grand Prix (a mix of gravel and MTB racing) and even the UCI Gravel World Championships and Gravel World Series - Cape Epic founder, Kevin Vermaak, saw a gap in the market for a premium gravel stage race. While there are similarities with the Cape Epic, the differences are considerable - not to mention that Gravel Burn is a solo-only race, meaning riders don't race in 'two-man' teams like the Epic.

Gravel Burn will take place between 26 October and 1 November 2025, with a route that charts a path through some of the most remote and spectacular off-road areas of the Western and Eastern Cape of South Africa. The race caters to both professional and amateur riders, with racing categories spanning all age groups, ensuring engaging battles across the board.

Does that Karoo name sound familiar to you? Well, it should, as Hammerhead named its Karoo cycling computer after this region, owing to founder Pieter Morgan's South African roots. The Gravel Burn race concept is special in that riders stay/sleep in specially arranged 'Burn Camps' - a luxury tented village where riders can sit around a fire under the African sky and share war stories from each stage.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

The route

South Africa is known for its extensive gravel road networks that traverse National Parks and rural communities, with terrain that morphs from gentle gradients into testing topography. There is the added risk of sharp rocks, sand, thorns, and wildlife - all of which will pose a threat to equipment, so riders should take heed.

Gravel Burn comprises 800km and 11,000m of vertical ascent spread over seven stages. The race starts in Knysna, the spiritual home of the Cape Epic, before rising into the forest gravel roads of the Garden Route. Riders will be treated to two of South Africa's most beautiful provinces: the Western and Eastern Cape, with game reserves and a chance to spot the Big Five en route - lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant, and rhino. There will also be other wildlife such as antelope, cheetah, zebra, and ostrich.

Bar one 'loop-style' stage, each stage is point-to-point in design with varying degrees of difficulty. Below, we'll outline each stage and what to expect.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 1: 80km/2,000m (Knynsa to Avontuur)



Stage 1 has the most climcing per kilometre than any other stage in the race. Riders leave Knysna for a neutral start along the Knysna lagoon before turning right up the Simola climb which should string things out and organise groups. It's a testing day with a mix of forest gravel roads, undulating hills and a testing 15km climb up Prince Alfred's Pass just before the finish. This climb will tear the peloton apart and set the tone for the coming stages.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 2: 108km/1,150m (Avontuur to Willowmore)

Stage 2 starts with a downhill from Uniondale and onto some pristine champagne gravel roads. This is short-lived as one of the roughest climbs of the race awaits, 'The Shallot.' The balance of the day is smooth and fast, and those with bunch-riding skills will be able to save a lot of energy by using the group to their benefit. This stage also features the Red Bull Kilometre, which serves as a qualifier segment to race against Tom Pidcock in the Red Bull Night Burn elimination-style gravel crit race on the evening of Stage 3.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 3: 90km/1,450m (Graaff Reinet to Blaauwater)

The little town of Graaff Reinet is the heart of the race and typifies small-town Karoo life in rural South Africa. With 90km on offer, stage 3 is deceptively tricky and represents a stage of two halves - a long drag up to Conical Peak takes riders to 40km, after which a descent provides some respite before some smooth, fast gravel takes riders to the finish in Blaauwater.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 4: 111km/1,450m (Blaauwater to Blaauwater)

Stage 4 represents the only 'loop' stage of the race, peppered with amazing views and very tough climbs. It also represents the only stage in the race that is 100% gravel, where riders will reach the highest point of the race at 1,894m on the top of Kom Pass.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 5: 137km/1,580m (Blaauwater to Merino)

Stage 5 appears deceiving on paper, considering the downhill route profile trend and predominantly tarred surface. There are loads of small, leg-sapping inclines, not to mention a 13.4km/750m mountain-top finish up Swaershoek Pass, which tops out at 1,616m above sea level.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 6: 144km/1,700m (Merino to Gwanishi)

While there's more descending than climbing on stage 6, it's another deceptively tough day in the saddle. Dubbed the Queen Stage as it's the longest day in terms of distance and features the roughest terrain of the race.

(Image credit: Gravel Burn)

Stage 7: 112km/1,250m (Gwanishi to Shamwari)

The final stage might look like an easy day on paper, but it's anything but a procession. The route is littered with African bushveld and is known for the Big Five, with fauna riders will not have seen anywhere else on the route. While appreciably lumpy and energy-sapping on the legs, especially with six days of cumulative riding in the legs, the scenery will more than make up for the suffering, as there is a downhill run all the way into Smawari Private Game Reserve.

Gravel bike and equipment choice

With topography expected to morph from smooth tarmac and champagne gravel into some truly gnarly, washboard surfaces, bike and equipment choice is vital - this is Africa after all, and anything could potentially unfold over the seven days of racing. As previously mentioned, thorns, rocks, and sand will be significant features during the race, but many will underestimate the cumulative effects that corrugations have on the body.



Here, it's worth doing some research and perhaps even speaking to the Gravel Burn staff or local South Africans to get a glimpse into what type of equipment and gravel bike you need to reach the finish line in Shamwari. It's worth taking a look at Cycling Weekly's tech writer, Aaron Borrill's Cannondale SuperX race setup for Gravel Burn - where he highlights every component he has carefully considered.

Either way, riders will have to weigh up the pros and cons of going lightweight or burly in terms of gravel bike setup. Areas to consider include front suspension, tyre size and width, bar tape and saddle choice, road or off-road pedals, and even hydration systems (bottles or hydration pack, or both).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who to watch: Pro men and women

With a total prize purse of $150,000 split equally between the men’s and women’s Pro categories, there's a lot to play for in the inaugural edition of Gravel Burn, and the tactics and racing employed are going to be exhilarating.

Pro men

The 53-strong men's field is stacked with professional off-road, Triathlon and WorldTour riders, including local hero Matthew Beers. A two-time South African gravel champion and three-time Absa Cape Epic winner, Beers grew up in Knysna and knows these roads well. He will be a marked man, along with Tom Pidcock (GBr)and alternative racing ace Lachlan Morton (AUS). They will be joined by Cameron Wurf (Aus), Alistair Brownlee (GBr), Lukas Postlberger (AUT), Andreas Seewald (GER), Koen Bouwman (NED), Chad Haga (USA), Peter Stetina (USA), and Mattia De Marchi (ITA), to name a few.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pro women

The women's field comprises a similar mix of firepower but tops out at 25 riders, headed up by WorldTour riders Alison Jackson (CAN) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA). There are gravel specialists, too, including Lauren Stephens (USA), Madeleine Nutt (GBr), Whitney Allison (USA), Melisa Rollins (USA), Jana Gigele (AUT), Rosa Kloser (GER), Axelle Dubau-Prevot (FRA) and Haley Smith (CAN).

The full men's and women's pro entry list can be found on the Gravel Burn website.

How to watch

Like the early editions of the Cape Epic, the course traverses very remote areas, making it impossible to stream the race live due to intermittent internet and mobile access.

There will be a highlights reel of the racing from each stage on the Gravel Burn YouTube channel and social streams.