Thinking of trying ultra-distance cycling? The UK's biggest gravel event could be the place to start

Scotland's Gralloch gravel event has added a 'semi-supported' ultra-distance option for those who want to go long

(Image credit: Red On Sports)
The Gralloch, the UK's biggest gravel event, has taken its offering to the next level with the addition of a 330km (205-mile) ultra-distance option that is set to feature a whopping 5,000m of vertical ascent.

The Gralloch Ultra will be held on Saturday 16 May, on the same weekend as the event's original 111km (69-mile) race, which is part of the UCI's Gravel World Series and was won this year by Petr Vakoč (Canyon Isadore) and Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing) in the men's and women's events.

“The Ultra is a natural extension of what The Gralloch stands for,” Maximilian Wussler of Red On Sports, said. “It’s a chance for riders to push their limits, ride self-supported, and experience Galloway in its rawest, most beautiful form.”

But even those unlikely to challenge for the podium don't necessarily walk away empty handed – because of its Gravel World Series status, the top 25% of finishers automatically qualify for the World Championship later in the year. The same is true of the Graen Cymru in Wales, another UK World Series event.

Organisers wax lyrical about the area, saying: "From the pine trails of Laurieston Forest to the ridgelines of the Ayrshire Alps and the shores of Loch Doon, every turn reveals another layer of Scotland’s raw beauty and history."

